“I told you, I didn’t collapse!”... Yoo Jae-suk finally snaps amid concern over his first filming cancellation in 35 years

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk spoke out about concerns over his health that arose after he canceled a recording on the day of filming for the first time in 35 years since his debut.

Episode 349 of MBC variety show Hangout with Yoo (abbreviated “Nolmwo”), which aired on the 24th, showed Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, and Joo Woo-jae, members of the “Meokppae group,” reuniting with Jeong Jun-ha after a long time.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk expressed frustration at the excessive concern surrounding his recent health. “I just had a throat cold, but people think I collapsed,” he said. “I got a text yesterday, too. It’s been a month.”

“I appreciate the concern, but I told them it was nothing and to read the follow-up articles,” he continued, explaining that people were still contacting him with worried messages even though he had already recovered.

Yoo Jae-suk had previously missed filming for SBS variety show Whenever Possible due to a sudden health issue ahead of a shoot. At the time, he developed a high fever along with a bad cold and decided he would be unable to film as planned. He asked the production team for their understanding and canceled the scheduled recording that day.

The news that Yoo Jae-suk had canceled a recording on the day of filming for health reasons for the first time in 35 years since his debut drew considerable attention. Given his reputation for meticulous self-care and a steady work ethic in broadcasting, the sudden change in schedule also heightened fans’ concerns.

Fortunately, there was no serious health problem. Yoo Jae-suk later recovered and resumed the canceled recording, continuing his broadcasting activities. But because news of the cancellation had received so much attention at the time, messages expressing concern about his health reportedly continued for nearly a month.

Yoo Jae-suk noted the exaggerated wording in some reports, saying, “The articles were saying things like, ‘He collapsed for the first time in 35 years.’” He then clarified what had happened: “No, it was just a throat cold. My throat was so swollen I thought it might be COVID.”

Even so, Jeong Jun-ha expressed concern for Yoo Jae-suk’s health, saying, “Eat plenty so you don’t collapse.” Yoo Jae-suk emphasized again, “I’m telling you, I didn’t collapse,” drawing laughter. Haha chimed in, showing off his trademark wit: “This one's always been so skinny.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.