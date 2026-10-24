Lee Eun-hyung feels hurt that her son is a dead ringer for husband Kang Jae-joon: “Thought it was the first time in human history that sperm had implanted on its own”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Lee Eun-hyung expressed her disappointment that her son looks exactly like her husband, Kang Jae-joon.

On the 24th, a video titled “Orbit Answers Whatever You Ask” was released on model Lee Hyun-yi’s YouTube channel, featuring science communicator Orbit and comedian Lee Eun-hyung discussing parenting and science.

That day, Lee Eun-hyung opened up about her concerns over her son Hyeon-jo’s appearance. “The baby looks exactly like my husband,” she said, adding, “When I gave birth, I was even told it was the first case in human history of sperm implanting on its own without an egg,” drawing laughs.

Orbit responded, “You’re seeing the situation negatively because you want the baby to look like you,” then offered an offbeat analogy: “For example, imagine Park Bo-gum reproducing by self-division.” Lee Eun-hyung immediately replied, “That would be great,” sending the room into laughter.

But Lee Eun-hyung stressed that she did not mean she disliked her son resembling her husband. “I carried him for ten months, but he came out not looking like me at all, so I feel hurt,” she said, candidly sharing her feelings.

Orbit explained how children inherit genes from both parents, saying, “If he inherited many of the major outward features from his father, he may look more like him. But his mother’s features will show up from time to time, too.”

The conversation then turned to the popular belief that looking at photos of handsome celebrities during pregnancy will make a baby beautiful. When Lee Hyun-yi asked, “While carrying the baby, does it help to look at photos of Park Bo-gum or handsome people’s faces and watch videos every day?” Orbit firmly replied, “A child gets half of their face from their mother and half from their father, and Park Bo-gum isn’t part of the mix,” prompting laughter.

Orbit added that “seeing things the mother likes can improve her condition,” explaining that it could have a positive effect on the pregnant woman’s emotional well-being, rather than on the fetus’s appearance.

Lee Eun-hyung quipped, “Then the best thing would be for my husband not to come home during the pregnancy,” drawing laughter once again.

Meanwhile, Lee Eun-hyung married comedian Kang Jae-joon in 2017 and welcomed their son, Hyeon-jo, in August 2024.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.