Jasson, Hong Hyun-hee’s husband, moved out of Gangnam for son Junbeom’s education, but... “I’ll return to Daechi-dong someday”

[Lee Ji-hyun, reporter for Sportschosun] Broadcaster Jasson shared his distinctive views on educating his son, Junbeom.

On the 24th, a video titled “Do You Really Have to Go to Daechi-dong or Mok-dong? Jasson and a Dentist Discuss School Districts” was released on the YouTube channel Aika Labs. Jasson appeared in the video and candidly discussed children’s education, school districts, and parenting environments with dentists Ju Gi-hun and Choi Seon-ho.

That day, Jasson drew attention when he said, “I actually think it’s okay if Junbeom isn’t good at studying.” He continued, “He doesn’t have to do well in school, but I think he needs a certain amount of stamina—the ability to sit down and stay there,” explaining, “I often think that this isn’t just about studying; even when you’re building LEGO, you get through life with the stamina to stick with it.”

Jasson said he had even moved homes to provide a good educational environment for his son. “I actually moved from Gangnam to Gangdong-gu, where I thought I could have a little more fun playing with my child,” he said.

“At his age, I thought a good environment for a child meant one where he could play well,” Jasson said, emphasizing that it should have “well-equipped playgrounds, friends to meet when he goes outside, and an environment where kids can spend time together.”

He added, “Ultimately, I think a good environment is one where you can have fun playing and something can make your mind sparkle.”

However, he left open the possibility of moving back to a school district area in the future. “It’s important for a child to play right now, but if moving back would let me give him a variety of experiences later on, I’d be willing to return,” Jasson said.

He also acknowledged the advantages of school district areas, saying, “There’s nowhere with facilities and infrastructure as good as Daechi-dong.” His point was that educational infrastructure matters not simply for doing well in school, but because it allows children to experience a range of activities, such as swimming and soccer.

Jasson also spoke candidly about the kind of person he hopes his son Junbeom will grow up to be. “My biggest challenge is making sure Junbeom doesn’t hesitate to take on anything,” he said. “I went to Hawaii not long ago and went skydiving. I want to help him build the confidence to just say, ‘I’ll give it a try.’”

He continued, “I think that with things like this, it’s more important to give a child lots of experiences from an early age than to focus on their temperament or traits. Studying is one way, and whether it’s swimming, taekwondo, or travel, I think that’s why I take Junbeom around with me so much.”

Jasson also expressed his affection for his son, saying, “I want Junbeom to believe that I’ll help him with anything he likes, as much as he wants.”

Calling environment the most important factor in education, he shared his conviction: “Even if I want to learn something, there has to be something nearby for me to learn from. It’s important to find your talents based on your environment and work hard to master what you like.”

Jasson married comedian Hong Hyun-hee in 2018, and they welcomed their son Junbeom in 2022. Hong recently said on her YouTube channel, “We’re not sending him to an English kindergarten; he goes to a play school. (At the play school,) he takes a few English classes.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.