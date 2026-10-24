Woongsan says Kim Jang-hoon and Kim Dong-kyu proposed to her: “I even considered accepting for my mother’s sake” (“Day & Night”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On “Day & Night,” Woongsan shared the story of receiving marriage proposals from Kim Jang-hoon and Kim Dong-kyu.

Kim Jung-nan and Woongsan appeared on MBN’s “Kim Joo-ha’s Day & Night,” which aired on the 24th.

Kim Jung-nan, who says she dates once every four years, said candidly, “It just ended up happening that way. It’s already over now.” Woongsan, meanwhile, said, “My cycle is long—once every 10 years. It’s been a few years since my last relationship. I was with someone I met around college for a long time, and then there was a gap of ten-odd years,” surprising everyone.

Woongsan said she had received a marriage proposal from a male friend. “Jang-hoon jokingly said, when a bunch of people were around, ‘Woongsan, will you marry me?’ That’s how it happened. It was a joke, but he’s actually such a wonderful person. When it comes to his heart, he’s presidential material. It’s so big and beautiful. It kind of made my heart flutter,” she said.

That wasn’t the only proposal. Woongsan said, “I think I’ve received quite a few,” and revealed that vocalist Kim Dong-kyu had also proposed to her. She explained, “There’s a bit of a story behind it. My mother was seriously ill, and she really wanted me to get married. I thought I should be a dutiful daughter before Mom passed away, so I thought, ‘If only I could find someone.’ Then I played golf with Kim Dong-kyu, and suddenly he said, ‘Will you marry me?’ Believe it or not, we’d see each other while going to and from performances, you know? When I passed him, I had a feeling he was going to ask me to marry him. He actually did propose, and at the time, I was willing to accept.”

Woongsan said, “The reason was my mother. I asked for his saju reading. We hadn’t even dated, but I was prepared to marry him if the reading said we were compatible. But they said nine out of the 10 things didn’t match. He was really offended. Even now, I laugh when I talk about it.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.