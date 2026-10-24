Kim Jung-nan to leave three-story townhouse: “As I get older, it’s hard to climb the stairs” (Kim Joo-ha’s Day and Night)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Jung-nan of Day and Night said she is leaving her three-story townhouse.

Kim Jung-nan and Woongsan appeared on MBN’s Kim Joo-ha’s Day and Night, which aired on the 24th.

Kim Jung-nan made her debut with Tomorrow Love and even won a newcomer award, but later became an unknown again and spent a long time that way. She said, “I got selected through an open recruitment when I was a sophomore in college, so I took a leave of absence. I had to graduate, so I had to go back to school. At the time, the director came all the way to my house and asked me to work with him on Sunshine of Youth, but I thought I wouldn’t be able to graduate if I did it. So I couldn’t take that role,” leaving everyone feeling sorry for her.

Asked, “Don’t you regret it?”, she said, “I didn’t mind at all. I think maybe the reason I was able to keep acting steadily for 35 years was that I didn’t pursue those kinds of ambitions. I graduated, but after taking two years off from broadcasting, nobody seemed to be looking for me. I became a forgotten figure. But I couldn’t just stop working, could I? Early on, I also worked as a reporter. I was offered a morning-show MC position, so I did early-morning broadcasts for more than two years.”

After experiencing years as an unknown, Kim Jung-nan went on to play a string of chaebol characters and came to be associated with the image of a “rich family’s wife.” She said, “I don’t enjoy being asked questions like this. These are roles I played after I turned 40. Before that, I played a variety of roles. I also played poor characters, but after A Gentleman’s Dignity, I started playing wealthy characters, and all the productions I took those roles in did well. That did have something to do with my character becoming associated with that image. I don’t think it’s good for an actor to be confined to one image.”

But in real life, unlike her chaebol-family image, she reportedly prefers home shopping to department stores and eco-friendly bags to designer handbags. Kim Jung-nan, who recently bought a set of frying pans, said, “I’m about to move.”

When Kim Joo-ha said, “I think your house had a few floors,” Kim Jung-nan replied, “The surroundings there are so nice. I moved in because I liked the surroundings, but as I got older, going up and down the stairs became difficult. If I need to find something, I have to go back and forth between the first and third floors. It’s nice that my butt won’t sag, but it’s too hard on my body, so I realized I couldn’t manage it.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.