Eun Ga-eun, Park Hyun-ho’s wife, faces ‘second pregnancy’ rumors eight months after giving birth to her first daughter: ‘The smell of food made me retch’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Eun Ga-eun became the subject of speculation that she was pregnant with her second child after suddenly experiencing vomiting. Her husband, Park Hyun-ho, could not hide his hopes for a second child after hearing about his mother’s pregnancy-omen dream.

On the 24th, KBS2’s Mr. House Husband Season 2 (hereafter, Mr. House Husband) showed Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun heading to Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, to attend an event as a couple.

That day, Eun Ga-eun showed off her hearty appetite in the car on the way to Gyeongju. She ate by herself the fruit lunchbox she had prepared for her husband, Park Hyun-ho, and kept eating all kinds of snacks at a rest stop, putting on an impressive eating display.

“Maybe it’s because it’s fall, but I’ve got my appetite back,” Eun Ga-eun said. “When I was younger, I would empty my stomach before going onstage, but after turning 35, I need to feel full for my performances to go better,” she explained.

But after eating for some time, Eun Ga-eun suddenly said, “I don’t feel well,” rushed to the bathroom, and vomited. Watching her with concern, Park Hyun-ho checked on his wife and raised the possibility of pregnancy: “Honey, could it be our second?”

Eun Ga-eun was taken aback. “I just ate a lot, but you keep bringing up a second child,” she said.

Later, after arriving at the event venue’s waiting room, Eun Ga-eun spotted a lunchbox prepared by the organizers and showed her appetite again. But as soon as she opened the lid and smelled the food, she began retching and ran to the bathroom.

“I hadn’t even eaten any, but the smell of the food made me feel a little nauseated,” Eun Ga-eun said, complaining of nausea.

Concerned by his wife’s unusual condition, Park Hyun-ho hurried to a pharmacy. He handed her a bloodletting lancet, saying, “They said there wasn’t any digestive medicine for pregnant women,” and then surprised Eun Ga-eun by pulling out a pregnancy test as well.

In particular, Park Hyun-ho brought up something that seemed significant: “Actually, I asked my mom, and she said she’d had a dream about a snake.”

It turned out that before going to the pharmacy, Park Hyun-ho had called his mother and told her about Eun Ga-eun’s symptoms. His mother then shared a dream that could be considered a pregnancy-omen dream: “I hadn’t told you two, but a little while ago I dreamed that a snake was chasing me.”

Since the pregnancy-omen dream for their first daughter, Seo-won, had also involved a snake, Park Hyun-ho’s hopes for a second child grew even stronger.

When the event got underway, Park Hyun-ho watched Eun Ga-eun onstage and was swept up in emotion. “I found myself wondering if we could raise a second child well, and thinking that I should be a good dad to the kids. I got choked up,” he said.

Eventually, Park Hyun-ho joined Eun Ga-eun onstage and suddenly asked the audience, “What if we had a second child?” When the audience cheered, “We’d love that!” he shouted, “We’ll do our best!” prompting laughter.

But the commotion over a possible second pregnancy ended with a twist. Asked about the pregnancy test result, Eun Ga-eun replied, “I had indigestion,” revealing that she was not pregnant and had simply suffered a bad bout of indigestion.

Meanwhile, Eun Ga-eun married singer Park Hyun-ho, who is five years younger than her, in 2025, and welcomed their first daughter, Seo-won, in February this year. Eun Ga-eun was born in 1987, and Park Hyun-ho in 1992.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.