Ha Jung-woo shares ‘eel rice bowl’ ahead of wedding to a woman 11 years his junior; first update draws a flood of congratulations

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Ha Jung-woo has shared an update on his life for the first time since announcing his wedding, prompting a flood of congratulatory messages from fans.

On the 24th, Ha Jung-woo posted several photos on his social media with the short caption “Good weekend.” The post drew particular attention as it was the first glimpse of his daily life since he recently announced that he would marry actress Cha Jung-won.

The photos showed Ha Jung-woo visiting a bookstore. Wearing a black hat and mask, he enjoyed a leisurely weekend in a casual outfit of a leather jacket, jeans and sneakers.

His unassuming routine—browsing the shelves and opening a book to read—especially caught people’s attention. He looked so natural and much like his usual self that it was hard to believe he was a groom-to-be with his wedding approaching.

Comments congratulating Ha Jung-woo on his wedding continued to pour in. Netizens offered their congratulations, writing things like, “Jung-woo hyung, congratulations on your wedding, and be happy,” “Oppa, congratulations on your wedding,” and “Congratulations on your wedding.”

Ha Jung-woo also drew laughs by replying directly to a fan’s question. When a netizen asked, “What did you have for dinner on Saturday?” he gave a short, emphatic answer: “Eel rice bowl.”

So even the dinner menu of the groom-to-be ahead of his wedding was revealed. Amid the ongoing wedding congratulations, Ha Jung-woo’s friendly way of engaging with fans by answering even their casual questions himself caught people’s attention.

Meanwhile, Ha Jung-woo is set to marry actress Cha Jung-won, who is 11 years his junior, on December 13. The two will tie the knot after dating for about six years.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.