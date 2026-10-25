Lee Si-young Holds First-Birthday Party for Second Daughter Born “After Divorce”... A Special Family of Three Moves Past Embryo-Transfer Controversy

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Images of actress Lee Si-young at a special family event with her second daughter, whom she had after her divorce, have been released, drawing attention.

Photos and videos of an event with the feel of a first-birthday party, attended by Lee Si-young with her firstborn son and second daughter, were recently shared on social media.

The released video shows Lee Si-young entering the venue with her two children. She appeared with her second daughter cradled in one arm and her firstborn son’s hand held firmly in her other hand. The sight of the family of three walking in side by side amid applause and congratulations from the guests made for a heartwarming scene.

Lee Si-young made her entrance with a bright smile, wearing a black sleeveless long dress that showed off her figure. With her long, straight hair flowing down, she showed off a slim figure and unchanged beauty that made it hard to believe she was a mother of two.

The second daughter she had after her divorce also caught everyone’s eye with how much she had grown. Lee Si-young’s daughter looked like a doll in a pure-white dress with a striking oversized bow and a bonnet. Her chubby cheeks and adorable expressions made her all the more endearing.

Her firstborn son, Jung Yoon, was there too. Wearing a black tuxedo and bow tie, Jung Yoon even had on glasses, showing a mature side as a big brother. Lee Si-young kept hold of her son’s hand and took attentive care of him even as she carried her daughter.

The venue also drew attention. Decorated with white and clear balloons, the space had a bright yet elegant atmosphere. Lee Si-young stood side by side with her two children for commemorative photos and smiled brightly amid the guests’ congratulations.

The scene is especially noteworthy given the public attention Lee Si-young drew when she gave birth to her second daughter after her divorce.

Lee Si-young married a businessman nine years her senior in 2017 and welcomed her firstborn son the following year, but announced her divorce in March last year, after eight years of marriage.

In July of that same year, she made headlines by revealing that she had become pregnant with her second child after having an embryo transferred that had been frozen while she was married to her former husband. Controversy also arose when she directly disclosed that she had decided to go ahead with the embryo transfer without her former husband’s consent.

At the time, Lee Si-young explained that she had decided to have the embryo transferred as the end of its five-year frozen-storage period approached, saying, “The other person did not agree, but I intend to bear the full weight of the decision I made.”

Her former husband also said that it was true he had opposed the second pregnancy, but stated that, now that the child had been born, he would fulfill his responsibilities as a father.

Lee Si-young gave birth to her second daughter in November last year. At the time, she underwent emergency surgery after sudden bleeding, and later revealed that her daughter had been born prematurely at 1.9 kg and treated in the neonatal intensive care unit, prompting concern.

After giving birth, Lee Si-young expressed her deep affection for both children, saying, “I’ll think of you as a gift God gave Mom, and make Jung Yoon and Ssikssik happy for the rest of my life.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.