Lee Hyun-yi shares how she educated her eldest son, accepted to the CTY summer camp affiliated with Johns Hopkins: “I solved math problems even during my busy schedule”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Model and TV personality Lee Hyun-yi revealed her exceptional commitment to educating her two sons.

On the 24th, a video was released on Lee Hyun-yi’s YouTube channel featuring science communicator Orbit and comedian Lee Eun-hyung discussing children’s education and scientific thinking.

That day, Lee Hyun-yi asked how to get children interested in math. Orbit said, “The best way is to do it myself first,” advising that it was important for parents to show their children that they study themselves.

Lee Hyun-yi then drew attention by revealing, “I did this until fourth grade.” She said, “I bought two copies of the same workbook, and since I was busy with my schedule, I carried one around and worked on it in the Carnival,” adding, “Because I had to explain it.” Even amid her busy broadcasting schedule, she studied by working through the same workbook herself so she could explain math problems to her son.

Orbit stressed that, beyond simply explaining problems, it was important for parents to show their children that they study regularly. “Children always imitate what they see,” he said, recalling that his own parents also always read books.

But Lee Hyun-yi drew laughs by asking, “So should I stop even cooking meals and just keep solving math problems?”

When Orbit went on to mention the time parents spend looking at their smartphones, Lee Hyun-yi also spoke for the practical difficulties mothers face while juggling childcare and household chores, saying, “Do you know how much we have to order from Coupang?”

Lee Hyun-yi’s dedication to education has been a topic of discussion several times before. She is a graduate of Ewha Womans University, and her younger brother is known to be a prosecutor. She previously said on a TV show that her parents did not nag her to study when she was young, but that her mother would ask her about things she did not know, prompting her to study on her own.

Last year, on MBN and MBC DramaNet’s “Salabogoseo,” she revealed that she was considering living abroad for the sake of her two sons’ education. At the time, she said, “I want to show my children that the world is vast,” and expressed interest in an educational environment where they could learn a second foreign language as well as English and have a variety of experiences in nature.

In particular, this year her eldest son, Yoon-seo, drew attention after being accepted to a summer camp run by Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY), a gifted education program affiliated with Johns Hopkins University in the United States. In June, Lee Hyun-yi revealed on YouTube that the three-week camp cost about $8,300, or about 13 million won, surprising viewers.

At the time, she also shared her view that, rather than simply improving his English, it was important for her son to experience a wider world and find the motivation to study on his own.

Lee Hyun-yi married Hong Sung-ki, a former Samsung Electronics employee, in 2012. They have two sons, Yoon-seo and Young-seo.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.