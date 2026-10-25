Park Sun-young Dropped from Ads over a Single Film, Nearly Had to Pay a Penalty over “Image Damage”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Park Sun-young revealed that she was dropped from an ad because of a single role.

On the 23rd, a video titled “Park Sun-young Takes Us Back to Those Days” was posted on Park Sun-young’s YouTube channel.

Park Sun-young looked back on the time when she dominated the advertising industry. “I modeled for a cosmetics ad, and A Man with Breasts was a 1993 film. I signed an exclusive modeling contract in 1993, and as soon as the film came out, I was dropped. They said, ‘How can a cosmetics model play a man?’” Park Sun-young gained huge popularity for her daring performance in male disguise in A Man with Breasts. But she said this led to her being dropped from ads as well.

“People were really conservative back then. I nearly had to pay a penalty. Hadn’t you damaged the image? They were truly conservative in those days,” Park Sun-young said ruefully.

Park Sun-young continued her trip down memory lane. “Back then, I was called the ‘Goddess of the Sun,’ so I dived into the water. High-speed camera techniques weren’t very good at the time, but the director wanted to film me going into the water. But you only get one take, right? If you go into the water, all your makeup comes off, so it had to be done in one take. I went in once, and then a diver did the rest of the sequence; the wide shot was done by the diver. I went in once, but could you even tell it was me? I just jumped in,” she said, drawing laughter.

Park Sun-young added, “I also got to experience being a Chilean police officer on Challenge! Earth Exploration Team. I actually fired a gun. I learned judo and practiced with members of the national team, and I fired live ammunition too. But the cameraman kept losing track of me. I was doing the military obstacle course, and he kept missing me, so I did it three times.” Her account drew astonishment.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.