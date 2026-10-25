Gabi Kook on the trauma she suffered after giving birth in the UK: “The hurt was so deep, I still cry”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] YouTuber Gabi Kook opened up about the trauma she experienced during postpartum recovery in the UK.

On the 24th, a video titled “Korean Parenting vs. British Parenting: Raising a Child in the UK” was posted on Gabi Kook’s YouTube channel.

Gabi Kook, who gave birth to her daughter in the UK, compared childbirth and parenting practices in the UK and Korea. In particular, she said, “The experience of giving birth and what comes after are really different. I had a C-section, but in the UK they kept trying to steer me away from having one. They kept talking as if a vaginal birth were better, but Julie was breech, so I had no choice but to have a C-section.” She continued, “The process itself was really good. It didn’t hurt, and the experience was really good. But the experience at the hospital after the birth and the postpartum care were completely different—really extreme. They were really bad. It was traumatic. Even now, when I think about that experience, tears still come to my eyes. That’s how deeply it hurt me. I tried to look at it positively, but to be completely honest, it was traumatic.”

Gabi Kook said, “When I hear about the experiences of friends who gave birth in Korea, professionals help them, don’t they? The stress they had during recovery was nowhere near as great as mine. I was envious of that.”

Gabi Kook opened up about her disappointment with postpartum care in the UK, saying, “I was also shocked to be discharged just 48 hours after my C-section. I have a mom group. I have four friends who went through pregnancy, and they all had vaginal births without epidurals. The process was hard for them, but they recovered quickly. I didn’t experience the pain of childbirth, but I felt very lonely because I didn’t have any friends who could relate to what recovery was like. I didn’t know if this was normal or whether my wound was healing properly. It was hard and lonely. My friends’ and my mom’s love gave me a lot of strength, but I was disappointed that I didn’t have professional support.”

Meanwhile, YouTuber Gabi Kook married Josh, a YouTuber from Korean Englishman, in 2016 and gave birth to a daughter in 2024.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.