Yoo Byung-kwon calls off wedding just before the ceremony, reveals shocking reason: “There was a lover in every country”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] YouTuber and actor Yoo Byung-kwon revealed why he had called off his wedding.

A video titled “If You Can’t Get Married, Watch This” was posted as part of the YouTube content “Saeolppak.”

Yoo Byung-kwon, who met with Seong Jiin, head of a matchmaking company, described how his engagement ended. “Both families had already worked everything out, and all that remained was the ceremony. But it turned out there was someone like me in every country,” he said, shocking people.

It turned out there was a separate lover in each country.

Yoo Byung-kwon said, “When you’re dating someone later on, there are certain keywords that stick in your mind, right? If you find yourself in a situation like, ‘They’ve gone somewhere for fun—who are they with, and what are they doing? With someone from that country,’ you become a data expert. Then you look everything up. The other person’s friend told me. That friend tried to stop me.”

But Yoo Byung-kwon said, “They just disappeared without saying anything. I was caught up in my emotions and tried to push ahead with getting married, but I thought breaking up was the right thing to do. They disappeared without saying anything.” He added, “I had a hard time after we broke up. I think I became a little more suspicious.”

Seong Jiin said, “I’ve also heard a story about a couple who were seeing each other and doing well. The girlfriend said she was going away on a trip for more than a week, but it turned out she’d gone on her honeymoon. It’s a true story that happened to someone I know,” astonishing those listening.

Yoo Byung-kwon said he also knew someone who had gone through something similar. “It was a friend of mine who’s a creator. There was a guy my friend was seeing, and his hometown was abroad. He’d come and go, saying it was a busy season, but something seemed off, so I followed the trail on social media and found wedding photos,” he said.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.