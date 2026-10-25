Kim Min makes lightning-fast return to ‘I Live Alone’ three weeks after old-house fabrication controversy, gets scolded by Dongducheon seniors

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Min is set to return to ‘I Live Alone’ just three weeks later, despite the controversy over the alleged fabrication of his old house.

At the end of the 670th episode of MBC’s variety show ‘I Live Alone,’ which aired on the 23rd, a preview was released announcing Kim Min’s return. Kim, who faced allegations of fabrication after showing his life in a 90-year-old house on the 667th episode, aired on the 2nd, is set to appear again just four episodes later.

In the preview that day, Kim Min rode a motorcycle through thick fog and eventually arrived at a sports field in Dongducheon. “Dongducheon City holds a sports day once a year, and today is the day,” he said, explaining why he was taking part in the neighborhood sports event.

What especially caught viewers’ attention was how easily he mingled with the residents as soon as he arrived at the field. Kim Min greeted them warmly, calling them “Big Brother Captain” and “Auntie, the neighborhood leader,” and showed off their close bond as they hugged one another.

“The young people have left, and many older residents remain. The average age is high,” Kim Min said, describing the neighborhood. He then declared that they had to win the relay race so the other teams would not look down on them.

But perhaps his enthusiasm got the better of him. Kim Min drew laughs after a resident gave him a telling-off for an unexpected verbal slip. When one resident chanted, “We don’t need priority seating,” Kim mistakenly repeated it as, “We don’t need the elderly and infirm.” The resident corrected him and chided him: “We don’t need the elderly and infirm? You should say, ‘The elderly and infirm can do it too.’”

The preview also showed Kim Min taking a turn as a relay runner and sprinting at full speed around the field, heightening curiosity about the competition’s outcome.

The return is drawing even more attention because Kim Min faced controversy over the alleged fabrication of his old house after his recent appearance on ‘I Live Alone.’ On the episode aired on the 2nd, Kim showed a 90-year-old house in Dongducheon. He explained at the time that it belonged to an older male friend whose family had been close to his own, and that he lived there while traveling overseas. After the broadcast, however, some internet users questioned whether he actually lived there, citing road-view images and other evidence, and allegations of fabrication arose.

As the controversy spread, Kim Min clarified, “There was absolutely no fabrication or staging.” MBC also stressed, “The house featured on the show is indeed where Kim Min lives. The production team did not make any separate alterations or stage anything for the situation.”

Despite the controversy, the 667th episode featuring Kim Min made headlines after recording a nationwide household rating of 6.0%, according to Nielsen Korea. It is also noteworthy that he is returning just three weeks after his first appearance. This time, the preview shows him naturally mingling with residents at a neighborhood sports event rather than at home, raising anticipation about what else he will show viewers.

Kim Min’s Dongducheon sports-day challenge will be featured in the 671st episode of ‘I Live Alone,’ airing on the 30th.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.