Lee Na-yeon looks completely different amid ‘Nam Hee-doo breakup rumors’? She answers directly: ‘It’s retouching and makeup’

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Lee Na-yeon, who appeared on ‘Exchange 2,’ directly responded to a netizen’s comment about her changing appearance.

On the 25th, Lee Na-yeon posted a video with the caption, “A video I thought was a flop, so I shoved it away.... I’m posting it to send a heart to my Nadungies. Please accept my heart.”

The video showed Lee Na-yeon transforming from a bare-faced look in pajamas to a fully styled look, complete with hair, makeup and an outfit. Against a Paris backdrop, she showed off a different kind of charm and captured attention with her more glamorous appearance.

One netizen who saw it commented, “Your face seems to have changed quite a bit somehow.” Lee Na-yeon replied, “Maybe it’s retouching and makeup... hehe,” responding playfully and drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Lee Na-yeon is at the center of breakup rumors with her partner, Nam Hee-doo.

Recently, fans have been leaving a string of comments on the two’s social media accounts asking whether they have broken up. The comments have followed speculation that the pair are gradually erasing traces of each other from social media. In particular, the couple ring Lee Na-yeon usually wore has not appeared in her videos since last month, and no new couple YouTube content featuring the two together has been released since August, lending weight to the breakup rumors.

However, videos Lee Na-yeon filmed with Nam Hee-doo are still on her YouTube channel, and whether they have actually broken up has not been confirmed.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.