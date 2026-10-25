'Doctor X' star Kim Ji won reaches out to patient who has suffered for 46 years; ratings surge to a high of 21.3%

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kim Ji won of SBS's Friday-Saturday drama 'Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia' (produced by Studio S, Studio Dragon and HighZium Studio; hereafter 'Doctor X') volunteered for a high-risk surgery that everyone else shunned, reaching out to a patient who had lived with the trauma of a tragedy for a staggering 46 years and moving viewers.

Episode 6 of 'Doctor X' also posted a peak rating of 21.3%, setting a new series high once again and continuing its streak of weekly record-breaking ratings. It ranked No. 1 across all programs in its time slot, among Saturday miniseries and among weekly miniseries, with ratings of 19.5% nationwide and 19.2% in the Seoul metropolitan area, proving it was the undisputed leader with no rival in sight. Ratings among viewers aged 20 to 49 were also outstanding, reaching a peak of 7.67% and averaging 6.9%, once again demonstrating the show's overwhelming popularity.

Episode 6 of 'Doctor X,' which aired on Saturday the 24th, began with a flashback to the first meeting between Gye Su-jeong (played by Kim Ji won) and Baraka (played by Jeon Ji-on), a boy who has since passed away, drawing viewers in. While doing medical volunteer work in the war-torn country of Ragota, Gye was threatened by a soldier but survived with Baraka's help. Baraka asked Gye, 'Are you Doctor X, the one they call the hand of God?' He explained that his younger sibling Nima (played by Jeon Aisha) had been shot and asked for help. The scene of Gye and Baraka charging together into a battlefield swept by gunfire to save Nima left viewers heavy-hearted.

The story then returned to Gye at Guseo University Hospital. The patient she took on this time was Oh Sang-beom (played by Ha Seong-gwang), who had lived with the trauma of an injury for an astonishing 46 years. Oh had suffered a penetrating head wound about 40 years earlier. Medical technology at the time could not remove the bullet fragments lodged in his head, so he had lived with them there, still suffering from convulsions, seizures, headaches, hallucinations and auditory hallucinations. The doctors at Guseo University Hospital were reluctant, noting that the surgery had an extremely low chance of success and would attract considerable public attention. Gye was the only one to step forward.

But the patient's firmly closed heart was as much of a challenge as his symptoms. With all the records lost, Oh was refusing not only surgery but even examinations. Gye, Jang Hee-sook (played by Lee Jung-eun), Park Tae-gyeong (played by Wooseok Kim) and Jo Won-jin (played by Lee Jin-hee)—the so-called 'Team Gye Su-jeong'—went to see Oh in person and devoted themselves to persuading him.

Oh's story was heartbreaking. At the time of the incident, he had been just a young boy who adored his older brother. For more than 40 years, he had been desperately longing for his brother, whose body had never even been found. After saying, 'Everything was my fault. Dying seems like it would be easy, so I want to pay for it by living in pain like this,' he had stopped speaking altogether for a long time. Those close to Oh, pained by the sight of him relying on painkillers and living like a walking corpse, sincerely hoped he would regain hope in life. Su-jeong changed his mind by telling him, 'If you do nothing, there is no possibility.'

But the surgery soon hit another obstacle. Looking at Oh's brain CT scan, Gye wondered, 'What on earth happened that day?' hinting that this was no ordinary case. As she watched Oh's behavior closely, Gye realized that he was seeing an apparition of his dead brother. Saying, 'It seems like he's important to you,' she explained that if Oh underwent surgery, he would no longer see his brother's apparition. After learning that the vision of his brother who had been with him was merely a symptom, Oh said he did not want the surgery. Seeing how much Oh missed his brother reminded Gye of Baraka. Understanding his feelings, she decided to wait until Oh was ready to make up his mind.

That night, however, Oh disappeared from his hospital room, throwing the hospital into chaos. After learning from CCTV footage that he had gone up to the hospital roof, Park Tae-gyeong and Jo Won-jin hurried after him. Oh was standing precariously at the edge of the railing, writhing as the trauma of the incident resurfaced. The episode ended with Gye running toward the hospital in desperation, creating explosive tension and a deeply poignant aftertaste. Viewers are now watching to see whether Gye can save the life and soul of a patient suffering amid an unending tragedy.

SBS's Friday-Saturday drama 'Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia' is a cathartic medical noir about Doctor X Gye Su-jeong, the 'mad Gye of the operating room,' who tears down massive injustice with genius surgical skills that know neither failure nor compromise. It airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.