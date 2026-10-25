She Didn't Know She Was Pregnant, Then Gave Birth Just 30 Minutes Later... “Thought It Was Uterine Cancer; Should the Baby Be Put Up for Adoption?” Shocking Story ('Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] The 'SOS couple' will appear on 'Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell.'

The 'SOS couple,' who asked for help, saying, “Please save our child,” will appear on the 189th episode of MBC's 'Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell' (hereafter 'Marriage Hell'), airing at 9 p.m. on Monday the 26th. The wife reveals that she gave birth just 30 minutes after finding out she was pregnant, shocking the studio from the start of filming. What on earth happened to the wife, who became a mother overnight without any preparation?

The wife confesses that she had no idea she was pregnant for the entire nine months, right up until just before giving birth. She says that, in addition to having irregular periods because of polycystic ovary syndrome, she experienced none of the usual pregnancy symptoms, such as morning sickness or fetal movement. Her husband also admits that because she had gained weight all over, he couldn't bring himself to suspect she was pregnant—leaving not only the MCs but even Dr. Oh Eun-young stunned.

The wife says that at one point, when she felt a hard lump in her abdomen, she suspected uterine or ovarian cancer. Later, she experienced severe back pain and went to the emergency room, where she says a doctor told her something hard to believe. The lump she had felt was none other than the baby's head, belly and legs, and she was already 35 weeks and 2 days pregnant.

She recalls that when the legs of the breech baby began to emerge, she immediately had to undergo an emergency C-section. She became a mother just 30 minutes after arriving at the hospital. Unable to believe the story, MC Jang Dong-min exclaimed, “Does that make any sense?”

The wife, who gave birth so suddenly, hadn't even prepared a prenatal nickname or a name for the baby, and confesses that right after giving birth, she even thought she might have to put the baby up for adoption. The confusion of becoming a mother without any time to prepare continued after the birth. The story of the 'SOS couple,' which shocked everyone, will be revealed in the 189th episode of MBC's 'Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell,' airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 26.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.