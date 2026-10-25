Baek Jong-won ♥ So Yoo-jin, Expensive Art Filling Their Home... A Jaw-Droppingly Lavish Collection

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress So Yoo-jin unveiled the artworks filling her home, revealing her distinctive taste in art collecting.

On the 25th, So Yoo-jin shared an old video introducing the artworks in her home and said, “The works in my home. Since Teacher Soyoung came over to my house, we introduced them together and chatted.”

The video was content from the YouTube channel “Art Messenger Lee So-young,” released in 2023. It showed So Yoo-jin introducing artworks displayed throughout her home. Lee So-young, an art expert who runs the channel, expressed her particular fondness for So Yoo-jin, saying, “Among the celebrities I know, she’s the one and only bona fide collector.”

So Yoo-jin’s home in the video caught the eye with its wide range of artworks, including paintings, photographic works and marble pieces. She had hung works throughout the house and explained how she had steadily grown her collection, saying, “As I kept collecting them little by little...”

Her husband, Baek Jong-won, had an influence on her decision to fill the home with blue-toned works. So Yoo-jin said, “My husband told me, ‘I won’t object to you hanging paintings, but I’d like there to be a feeling of water or something like that. My saju says I lack water.’” She added, “So, as I filled the place with water and blue, it became a ‘blue zone.’”

Baek Jong-won’s distinctive business approach also played a part in inspiring So Yoo-jin to collect art. She joked, “My husband even runs his restaurants with his face out there, doesn’t he? So whatever the gift is, it’s always a portrait of my husband. Maybe he’s just easy to draw?”

She continued, “I asked him, ‘Why are you so confident about showing your face? Why do you keep putting it up all over town?’ and he said there was a reason.” She explained, “He did it to show that they were his restaurants, and in the process, his face naturally became the brand.”

So Yoo-jin’s collection went beyond simply decorating her home and encompassed works by a wide range of artists. Her extensive collection—from works by young Korean artists to expensive pieces of art—showed her interest in and affection for art.

Meanwhile, So Yoo-jin married Baek Jong-won, a restaurateur and broadcaster, in 2013, and they have one son and two daughters. So Yoo-jin, born in 1981, and Baek Jong-won, born in 1966, are said to have a 15-year age gap. So Yoo-jin currently appears as an MC on MBC’s “Oh Eun Yeong’s Report: Marriage Hell.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.