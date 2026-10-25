“Don’t Date Rappers”: Yang Hong-won Hit by Affair Rumors Just 5 Days After Wedding, as Wife’s Remark Is Hailed as “Prophetic”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] As rapper Yang Hong-won faces allegations of infidelity just five days after his wedding, remarks his wife, Won Hyun-joo, made on a past show about dating rappers are coming back into the spotlight.

A video titled “Behind-the-Scenes Stories of Married Life: The Ups and Downs, Before the Wedding” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “Egennam Swings” on the 5th of last month. Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-joo, who were about to get married, talked with host Swings about everything from their dating days to preparing for the wedding.

During their conversation, Swings asked Won Hyun-joo whether Yang Hong-won was different as a boyfriend than he was after becoming her husband. She candidly replied, “He’s a different person. It’s like, ‘Who are you?’” and added, “He’s not great as a boyfriend.” Yang Hong-won agreed with his wife, saying, “I’m really not that great.”

Yang Hong-won then asked his wife to pass along some advice about dating rappers. He said, “Tell the girls not to date rappers if they can help it,” and Won Hyun-joo shouted without hesitation, “Please don’t date rappers if you can help it!” drawing laughter.

Swings chimed in, too, saying, “Rappers? Hard pass!” He then joked that women had said similar things when breaking up with him, sending the room into fits of laughter.

Yang Hong-won also talked about the mindset needed when dating a rapper. “If you’re going to land a rapper and really make him your own, then go ahead,” he said, adding, “You have to make a rapper understand that the world he imagines isn’t everything.”

At the time, the conversation ended with the three sharing lighthearted banter and jokes about dating. But after Yang Hong-won recently became embroiled in allegations of infidelity, Won Hyun-joo’s past remarks have also drawn renewed attention.

The allegations against Yang Hong-won surfaced after a claim emerged on the 23rd that he had gone to a motel with another woman. His agency acknowledged that Yang had gone to a motel with the woman, but denied the infidelity allegations, saying no intimate acts took place inside the room.

The agency also claimed that the person who made the allegations had demanded money and threatened Yang Hong-won and the woman who accompanied him. Yang and the woman have each filed complaints against the accuser, alleging blackmail, violations of the anti-stalking law, and defamation through false statements.

Meanwhile, Yang Hong-won married Won Hyun-joo, a former model, on the 18th. The couple, who had been dating for eight years, welcomed a daughter in 2024 and held their official wedding ceremony two years later. But just five days after the wedding, unexpected allegations of infidelity surfaced, causing a stir.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.