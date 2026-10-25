Jeon Hyun-moo finally breaks down in tears: “When was the last time I felt that kind of emotion...?”

[Jung Yoo-na, reporter for Sportschosun] Jeon Hyun-moo suddenly bursts into tears at a club in Calgary, Canada, on “This Is Hyunmoo Road.”

The second day of Jeon Hyun-moo, Lee Joon and Lee Joo-bin’s varied and romantic trip to Calgary will be featured on episode 6 of MBN’s real-life road-trip show “This Is Hyunmoo Road,” airing tonight, the 25th, at 10:30 p.m.

After arriving in Canmore, a town at the gateway to the Rocky Mountains, Jeon Hyun-moo says excitedly, “Banff is where all the tourists go, but real travelers come to Canmore.” The three then lose themselves in the magnificent mountains rising at the end of an alley and the picture-perfect scenery, wandering the streets wherever their feet take them. Lee Joon then makes everyone laugh by worrying about how much footage they’ll have for the show, asking, “Are we really allowed to relax like this without a plan?” The three also spend some free time on their own before meeting up again. Jeon Hyun-moo gives the other two souvenir T-shirts he bought for them. Lee Joo-bin holds hers against her body and is delighted, saying, “It’s exactly my size!” Jeon Hyun-moo is surprised all over again: “I can’t believe it fits!”

In a cheerful mood, they try rafting on the impossibly clear Bow River. As they climb into the boat, Lee Joon shows his sweet, big-brotherly side, telling Lee Joo-bin, “Joo-bin, sit in the middle (for safety).” Right after rafting, they enjoy a relaxing break at peaceful Riverside Park. Jeon Hyun-moo then lies down in the middle of the grass and falls into a deep sleep, even snoring. A little later, Lee Joo-bin playfully tickles his feet. Startled, Jeon Hyun-moo says, “I thought it was an anteater,” breathing a sigh of relief.

That night, the three also visit Cowboy Club, a popular Calgary hotspot among young people. They’re fascinated to see local millennials and Gen Zers unexpectedly doing a group dance, and join in themselves. Lee Joon, a former idol and dance major, takes over the dance floor in a sleeveless top. Impressed by his extraordinary moves, locals come over and lavish him with praise: “Your dancing is really cool. I tried to copy you, but I can’t. You dance way better than we do.” As the club’s energy reaches a fever pitch, Jeon Hyun-moo returns to his seat and is suddenly overcome with emotion. His eyes well up as he says, “When was the last time I felt that kind of emotion...?”

What made Jeon Hyun-moo suddenly tear up during a lively night out? The Calgary trip in Canada, filled with romance, laughter and touching moments with Jeon Hyun-moo, Lee Joon and Lee Joo-bin, will be featured tonight, the 25th, at 10:30 p.m. on MBN’s “This Is Hyunmoo Road.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.