Kim Dong-hyun, whose wife gave birth to their fourth child, receives a “pure gold letter” for their wedding anniversary... Wife: “I saved up through secondhand sales”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Kim Dong-hyun, a former mixed martial arts fighter turned TV personality, was touched by a special wedding anniversary gift from his wife, Song Ha-yul, who gave birth to their fourth child.

On the 24th, a video showing Kim Dong-hyun’s wife preparing a special gift for her husband was posted on the YouTube channel “Donghyun’s Net.”

That day, Song Ha-yul said, “There’s a reason I turned on the camera while my husband is away. After Chuseok, it’s our wedding anniversary,” adding, “I was wondering what I should do for him. I write him a letter every year, but this time I wanted to do something a little special.”

Song Ha-yul hurriedly began writing a letter before her husband returned. She drew attention by revealing that she had prepared a special gift with money she saved by selling items secondhand while making space for their fourth child.

She explained, “While making a space for the baby, I had some things I cleared out through Karrot, and I saved up that way to prepare a ‘pure gold letter.’” The gift is made by engraving a message on pure gold, giving it a special meaning unlike an ordinary letter.

Song Ha-yul also shared the story behind the gift’s delivery. Laughing, she said, “I got a courier delivery, and the box was huge. But when I opened it, I was surprised to see it was actually so tiny.” She then showed the message inside the small gold letter, saying, “You can see all the writing in here.”

When her husband, Kim Dong-hyun, returned, Song Ha-yul handed him the handwritten letter. Taken by surprise, Kim couldn’t hide his amazement and asked, “When did you write this?”

The letter expressed the long time the couple had spent together and their sincere feelings for one another.

The pure gold letter Song Ha-yul had prepared was revealed soon afterward. Thanking his wife for her thoughtfulness, Kim Dong-hyun said, “Thank you. You’re still recovering—when did you prepare something like this?” His wife’s gesture of preparing a special gift for him while recovering from the birth of their fourth child moved viewers.

Kim Dong-hyun married Song Ha-yul, a non-celebrity six years his junior, in 2018. They had their first son in 2019 and welcomed daughters in 2021 and 2023. With the recent birth of their fourth child, they are now parents of four—two sons and two daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.