'47-year-old' Kim Beom-soo, not even married yet, surprises with photo of his future child: “So pretty”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] A virtual photo of singer Kim Beom-soo’s future child will be unveiled.

A special meeting between KCM, the talked-about father of three who held his wedding ceremony 15 years after getting married, and Kim Beom-soo will be featured on SBS’s My Little Old Boy, airing on the 25th.

Recently, Kim Beom-soo met with his junior KCM, with whom he has maintained a long relationship since they first met as a singing teacher and student. KCM expressed his affection for Kim, calling him “the older brother who became the greatest pillar in my life.” Kim, too, revealed that after overcoming his poor vocal condition and trauma, he had decided to sing a congratulatory song at KCM’s wedding, moving many deeply.

True to his “god-tier vocalist” nickname, Kim Beom-soo has often made headlines for singing congratulatory songs at the weddings of top-star couples, including Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, and Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young. The broadcast will feature everything from a medley of songs Kim prepared just for his close friend KCM to the wedding-day performance that brought groom KCM to tears.

Kim Beom-soo was also very envious as KCM, the father of three, proudly talked about his daughter. For Kim, KCM unveiled an AI-generated photo of what Kim’s future child might look like, drawing everyone’s attention. As he looked at the photo, Kim’s eyes lit up and he said, “If I had a daughter like this, I don’t think I’d even go out.” The studio erupted in astonishment, with people exclaiming, “Oh my goodness!” and “She’s so pretty.” The photo of Kim’s future child that left everyone stunned is sure to pique viewers’ curiosity.

Meanwhile, KCM, who said he had asked JeA of Brown Eyed Girls—the entertainment industry’s “living Cupid”—to set up a blind date for the single Kim Beom-soo, immediately tried to get her on the phone. JeA said, “A few people come to mind,” raising everyone’s expectations. Kim, too, said, “My romantic feelings were a thousand meters underground, but now they’re surging up,” and, while expressing high hopes, revealed his very candid ideal type, reportedly leaving everyone in the studio in stitches. Later, Kim took KCM to a mysterious place he had never seen before, leaving the studio stunned. Where did they go? The unmissable special meeting between KCM and Kim Beom-soo will be featured on SBS’s My Little Old Boy, airing Sunday the 25th at 9 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.