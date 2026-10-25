Big Mama’s Lee Younghyun, Down 33 kg, Looks Like a Different Person—A Surprising Idol-Like Beauty

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Younghyun of the group Big Mama drew attention after revealing a noticeably slimmer look following her 33-kg weight loss.

On the 24th, Lee Younghyun’s agency, H.O. ENT, released photos of her attending the 2026 Boeun Jujube Festival.

Alongside the photos, the agency posted, “Fall festivals are always fun. See you again.”

In the released photos, Lee Younghyun is dressed in a suit that exudes an autumnal feel and smiles brightly. She shows off her bright, lovable charm, making a hand heart and striking cute, affectionate poses.

Her noticeably slimmer appearance in particular caught the eye, drawing interest in how her looks had changed after losing weight.

Lee Younghyun had previously made headlines with news of her 33-kg weight loss. Last March, she appeared on Song Ji-hyo’s YouTube channel and shared an update on how she continues to manage her weight.

At the time, Lee Younghyun drew laughter when she spoke about how she had changed after losing weight: “I’ve changed quite a lot. It’s like an elementary school student has left my body.” She also drew considerable attention after revealing that she had lost a total of 33 kg, going from 95 kg to 62 kg.

Meanwhile, Lee Younghyun debuted as a member of the group Big Mama in 2003. She was loved for numerous hit songs, including “Break Away,” “Refusal,” and “Woman,” and established herself as a talented vocalist with her powerful singing on solo tracks such as “Forsake” and “After Forsake.”

Lee Younghyun, who married in 2013, has two daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.