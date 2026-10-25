“Come Back, Hyun-joo”... Yang Hong-won, embroiled in affair rumors, calls his wife’s name onstage in a seemingly significant moment

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Rapper Yang Hong-won, who became embroiled in allegations of infidelity shortly after getting married, has drawn attention by mentioning his wife Won Hyun-joo’s name onstage shortly after the controversy erupted.

Yang Hong-won performed his song “ROSE” at the “2026 Ska Festival: Super-Swag,” held at KBS Arena Hall in Seoul on the 24th. During the performance, he sang the lyric, “Come back to me, Hyun-joo (Come back, Hyun-joo).”

Videos of the scene spread through online communities and other platforms. The song is said to have been written when Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-joo broke up after dating. Against the backdrop of the recent infidelity allegations, attention also focused on the moment he mentioned his wife’s name during the performance.

Photo: Online community

The allegations of infidelity against Yang Hong-won surfaced after claims emerged on the 23rd that he had gone to a motel with another woman. His agency acknowledged that Yang had gone to the motel with the woman, but denied the allegations of infidelity, saying there had been no intimate activity in the room.

The agency also claimed that the person who made the allegations had demanded money and threatened Yang Hong-won and the woman who accompanied him. Yang and the woman have since filed complaints against the accuser, respectively: Yang for extortion, and the woman for violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes and defamation through the assertion of false facts.

Meanwhile, Yang Hong-won married former model Won Hyun-joo on the 18th. The couple, who had been together for eight years, welcomed a daughter in 2024 and held an official wedding ceremony two years later. But just five days after the wedding, unexpected allegations of infidelity emerged, stirring controversy.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.