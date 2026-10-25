Kim Jun-ho video-calls pregnant wife Kim Ji-min from China to share Baek Doo-san’s Heaven Lake for prenatal bonding

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kim Jun-ho of “Go All the Way! Hit and Miss Tour” showed his affectionate side as a husband, video-calling his pregnant wife, Kim Ji-min, to share the stunning views of Heaven Lake on Baek Doo-san.

In the 21st episode of “Go All the Way! Hit and Miss Tour,” which aired on Kstar and E Channel on Saturday the 24th, Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon and Hong In-gyu traveled to Yanji, China, where they finally got to see the long-dreamed-of Heaven Lake on Baek Doo-san. Having launched a project to “build up good karma” and eagerly anticipating their visit to Heaven Lake, they shared their overwhelming joy by video-calling their families from the lake that day. Yoo Se-yoon also became the “most frequent payer,” but while carrying out his mukbang penalty of eating “oil frog,” he unexpectedly enjoyed a restorative meal, bringing a comic twist to viewers at home.

On the morning of their third day in China, the Hit and Miss crew climbed Baek Doo-san, worried by the cloudy weather, but were moved when they finally saw the lake’s mysterious blue waters. “I want to show this to my wife,” Kim Dae-hee said as he made a video call and showed Heaven Lake’s spectacular scenery to his wife and eldest daughter, Sa-yoon. Kim Jun-ho also called Kim Ji-min and showed his sweet side, saying, “This is Heaven Lake.” A little later, as the clouds cleared and the sky grew brighter, the crew took a group photo with the lake as a backdrop to preserve the memory.

After taking in the energy of Heaven Lake, the Hit and Miss crew headed to Biryong Falls, another attraction on Baek Doo-san. Visitors can see both the natural open-air hot spring waters and the waterfall there. When they came upon more than 200 steps, the members looked after Jang Dong-min, whose knee was hurting, and made their way slowly toward the falls. Later, they stood before the majestic waterfall plunging down Baek Doo-san and expressed their awe at its grandeur and beauty. The crew then played a pay-it-all game for the Baek Doo-san admission fee, with Hong In-gyu coming in last.

Their next stop was Eunduri Village, near Changbai Mountain, which Jang Dong-min had recommended. After arriving at their accommodation on the third day, they secretly launched a scheme to fool Jang, who had yet to receive a penalty. They hoped to saddle him with one penalty through a long-running game in which saying a “forbidden word” made you the payer. They naturally coaxed Jang into saying the forbidden phrase, “This is my first time,” and succeeded in their plot. As a result, Jang had to pay for the accommodation. “You rotten people! You planned that?” he shouted in a fury, bringing the place to a uproar. After quickly sorting out the room assignments, the crew headed to Eunduri Village’s square, where they enjoyed various shows reinterpreting local traditional culture, along with a spectacular fireworks display.

Dinner was at a Manchurian-style hot pot restaurant booked by Jang Dong-min. The members chose broths to suit their tastes, including malatang, a clear broth and seafood broth, and paired them with various meat toppings and gaoliang liquor, one of China’s eight famous spirits. After their hearty meal, they played a pay-it-all game for the dinner bill. They agreed to “pass a bomb around while talking about what we liked about this trip.” Kim Jun-ho and Yoo Se-yoon were caught at the same time, and for the rematch they decided to play a “compliment bomb” game, taking turns praising each other. Yoo gave a knowing smile and began, “I happened to see Jun-ho hyung showering...” as if he were about to reveal a secret about Kim Jun-ho’s body. Just then, the “bomb” went off, and Yoo never got to finish. Relieved to have escaped the potential revelation, Kim Jun-ho laughed and said, “That probably wouldn’t have been suitable for broadcast. Good thing it ended at just the right time.”

The next morning, Yoo Se-yoon and Hong In-gyu went for a morning run, just the two of them. Hong panted as he said, “It’s harder here because we’re at a high altitude,” but Yoo encouraged him: “That means running just 2 km has the effect of running 4 km.” After they finished their run on a high note, the Hit and Miss crew played their final game to decide who would be the “most frequent payer.” They went to a restaurant specializing in restorative food for the “oil frog mukbang” and decided that the members would avoid being stuck with the bill in order of how many dice they could stack while holding a spoon in their mouths. After a close contest, Yoo Se-yoon ended up as the final payer. Jang Dong-min tried to console him, saying, “Actually, this ‘oil frog’ is an incredible health food. They say it’s really good for men’s vitality, right?” But Yoo shuddered when he saw the lively frog hopping around. When the “oil frog” dish finally arrived, he squeezed his eyes shut and tried it. To his surprise, he was pleased: “It tastes like freshwater fish, but the legs are good.” His unexpected reaction prompted all the other members to sample the frog legs too, and they enjoyed a restorative meal.

With their Baek Doo-san Heaven Lake tour ending on a heartwarming note, “Hit and Miss Tour” is set to return next week under a new title, “You Pay! Hit and Miss Tour.”

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min married comedian Kim Jun-ho after they had publicly dated, and is currently pregnant. She is due to give birth in February next year.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.