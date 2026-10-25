Jeon Hyun-moo was so shaken by hate comments calling him unlikeable that he even looked into surgery... “I even considered surgery”

[Jung Yoo-na, reporter for Sportschosun] On “Boss in the Mirror,” Jeon Hyun-moo reveals that he once considered nipple removal surgery after receiving hate comments calling his nipples unlikeable.

On today’s (25th) episode of KBS 2TV’s “Boss in the Mirror,” Jeon Hyun-moo opens up about his struggles with being seen as unlikeable early in his broadcasting career, drawing viewers’ attention. “The first hate comment I ever got said, ‘Even your nipples are unlikeable,’” he says, then candidly adds, “Someone left a comment saying, ‘It looks like you could hang a jacket on your nipples.’”

Jeon Hyun-moo surprises everyone when he reveals, “They said even my nipples were unlikeable, so I looked into surgery to have them removed.” He says, “The doctor told me it was an operation that caused too much bleeding and wasn’t recommended,” sharing the bittersweet story of how he seriously considered nipple removal surgery, which sends a stir through the studio.

Jeon Hyun-moo says that no matter how hard he worked on his shows, he was constantly criticized for his appearance by people he didn’t know, so he began taking care of himself with hair removal and cosmetic procedures. He is said to candidly share how he felt at the time, adding, “When people said they didn’t like seeing me on TV, I thought I had to change.”

In response to Jeon Hyun-moo’s surprising confession, his “close friend” Uhm Ji-in says with astonishment, “I knew you were worried about this, but I didn’t know you were so seriously concerned.” Kim Sook also empathizes with him, saying, “He must have been so shocked to even look into surgery,” and comforts him: “It’s all behind us now, so we can finally laugh about it.”

The story of Jeon Hyun-moo’s days of being seen as unlikeable, when he even considered nipple removal surgery, will be revealed in the actual broadcast of “Boss in the Mirror.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.