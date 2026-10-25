“Crutches broken, confinement”... Kakwang embroiled in shocking controversy over “abusing and financially exploiting a fan”

[Park Aram, reporter for Sportschosun] YouTuber Kakwang, who has about 470,000 subscribers, is facing allegations that he abused and financially exploited a woman who appeared alongside him on a travel broadcast in Thailand. The allegations have spread online, with the repercussions growing.

A post titled “I am reporting YouTuber Kakwang for abusing and exploiting a vulnerable woman who underwent leg surgery and is suspected of having an intellectual disability,” along with related videos, was recently posted on online communities and social media.

The author, who identified themself as a lawyer helping the woman, alleged that Kakwang and some broadcast staff subjected her to degrading acts and harsh treatment for months under the pretext of making broadcasts.

According to A, the woman was a fan of Kakwang and appeared on his broadcast while recovering from hip replacement surgery. During broadcasts in Thailand, allegations arose that her crutches were broken and that she was made to skip meals or kept from sleeping because of viewer donations. It was also alleged that she was threatened after eating a mango because she could not bear the hunger, and prevented from leaving the scene despite saying she wanted to return home.

Allegations of financial exploitation also emerged. A claimed that Kakwang took at least 10 million won from the woman each for broadcast appearances and donations, and pressured her by invoking a contract.

A also said that the woman asked for help on the evening of the 21st, and an emergency protection request was made to the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Thailand. The embassy, A explained, separated the woman from other broadcast staff and protected her the following morning. A also stated that, after returning to South Korea, there were plans to file a complaint against those involved on charges including abuse, coercion, confinement, and assault causing injury.

Since the allegations came to light, criticism has continued online, with people questioning whether a performer’s safety and human rights were violated under the pretext of staging content for a broadcast.

However, the information made public so far consists of claims by the author, and the embassy’s specific actions and whether a complaint was actually filed have not been independently confirmed. An official diagnosis confirming whether the woman has an intellectual disability has also not been verified. No detailed response disputing the allegations from Kakwang’s side has been confirmed, so the facts remain to be further established.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.