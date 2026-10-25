Non-celebrity woman said to have accompanied Yang Hong-won to a motel appeals over harm from personal information being circulated: “My family is suffering too”

YouTube screenshot of “SPNS TV”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] A woman reportedly accompanied rapper Yang Hong-won to a motel has complained of harm caused by the circulation of her personal information online and called for the controversy to be brought to a swift close.

Recently, a statement written by someone believed to be the woman who accompanied Yang Hong-won to a motel was posted on an online community. However, it has not been officially confirmed whether the author was actually the woman who accompanied Yang at the time.

The author said the person who made the allegations repeatedly urged the author to follow Yang Hong-won to a motel, and that nothing happened: Yang slept on the bed, while the author slept on the floor.

The author went on to say, “My face and personal information have been exposed, and my family and I have been suffering ever since. I regret making a poor judgment while drunk. The current situation, with my personal information being circulated online, is extremely bewildering and very difficult for me.”

Although the woman’s identity has not been officially disclosed, comments speculating about who she is or mentioning related social media accounts are reportedly continuing to appear online. Concerns have also been raised about secondary harm caused by the circulation of unverified personal information and speculative posts.

Earlier, on the 23rd, B, who said they were an acquaintance of Yang Hong-won, claimed that Yang had accompanied Woman A to a motel and raised allegations concerning his private life.

Yang Hong-won’s agency acknowledged that he had accompanied the woman to a motel, but explained that there had been no displays of affection inside the room.

Later, Yang Hong-won and Woman A said they had filed a complaint against B for blackmail, violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, and defamation through the publication of false facts. They alleged that B demanded money and threatened them using the prospect of making revelations as leverage.

However, since the parties’ accounts differ, the specific circumstances and facts need to be established through an investigation and other means.

Meanwhile, Yang Hong-won welcomed a daughter in November 2024 and held a wedding ceremony on the 18th with model Won Hyun-joo, with whom he had been in a long-term relationship.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.