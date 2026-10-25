'75-year-old' Yoon Mi-ra sparks a stir with three luxury-boutique-worthy dressing rooms... After saying she'd give her younger sibling a luxury handbag, she says, "I'll carry it myself"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Yoon Mi-ra revealed her life as a single 75-year-old and a dressing room that could rival a luxury boutique. She made viewers laugh by doing an about-face and saying, "I'm going to carry it myself," despite promising to give her younger sibling a luxury handbag.

Yoon Mi-ra's glamorous single life will be shown for the first time on SBS's 'My Little Old Boy,' airing on the 25th. Ahead of the broadcast, the show's team released a video titled, "Yoon Mi-ra, touched by the younger sibling who takes such good care of her, gifts them a luxury handbag ♥."

In the video, Yoon Mi-ra spoke with her younger sibling on the phone and expressed her gratitude for always looking out for her. She also apologized, saying she hadn't often been able to eat at home the anchovy stir-fry her sibling had lovingly made and brought her, and had eventually let it spoil.

"You made the anchovy stir-fry so deliciously, but I hardly ever get to eat it at home," Yoon Mi-ra said. "Even in the refrigerator, it went bad. I just threw it away and washed the container clean."

Yoon Mi-ra went on to say, "I have so many containers from the side dishes you brought me. I'll take them with me later and bring you a pretty bag," promising to give her a luxury handbag.

She reassured her sibling, saying, "I'm still young at 75. You’re always worried about me and call every morning, but you don't have to call. I'm healthy." She added, "I'm going to live to 120, so don't worry."

Yoon Mi-ra's dressing room was then revealed; she has "three dressing rooms, even without a husband." The extraordinarily lavish space was every bit as impressive as a luxury boutique, and the people in the studio couldn't hide their envy, saying, "They look like clothes from a TV drama" and "Toss us some of the clothes you don't wear."

The cast members were especially amazed as they looked at the dressing room lined with luxury handbags, saying, "It looks like a luxury boutique in Cheongdam-dong."

As Yoon Mi-ra picked out a bag for her younger sibling, she started having second thoughts when she found one she liked. "I should give my younger sibling a bag," she said, but then added, "I have to carry this one" and "I can't give this one away. I'm going to carry it myself," unable to part with the bag. Even when looking at a bag in a pretty color, she candidly admitted, "I can't give it away because the color is so pretty," making everyone laugh.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.