Lee Hyori, who first sent G-Dragon a DM saying “Let’s meet,” receives a “limited-edition perfume” as a gift... “Thank you”

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Lee Hyori has received a special perfume gift from G-Dragon, and her past remarks about directly sending him a DM are also being revisited.

On the 24th, Lee Hyori tagged G-Dragon’s account in a post on her social media that said “thank you.”

The perfume Lee Hyori received as a gift is a limited-edition product created through a collaboration between the fashion and art brand run by G-Dragon and a French luxury perfume brand. After Lee Hyori personally expressed her thanks, interest also turned to the connection between the two.

Lee Hyori had previously made headlines by revealing that she had tried to contact G-Dragon first.

She previously appeared on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun and said, “I’ve been reaching out to people by DM and meeting those I want to meet.” She added, “I also sent G-Dragon a DM asking to meet, but we haven’t met yet. Still, he read it and replied. I’m going to try again.”

At the time, Lee Hyori also expressed a wish to work on music with G-Dragon.

She went on to add, “We’re different in some ways, but there were many similarities in the way we lived as top stars,” explaining why she had related to G-Dragon.

With news that Lee Hyori received a perfume gift from G-Dragon, interest is also growing in whether their connection will lead to an in-person meeting or a musical collaboration.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori married singer Lee Sang-soon in 2013.

G-Dragon has recently continued his active career, taking on global engagements including a world tour and overseas fashion and brand events.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.