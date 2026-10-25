Yang Se-chan hit by yet another dating rumor... Mystery partner’s real name even leaked in an unexpected romance twist (Running Man)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Yang Se-chan is once again caught up in dating rumors, following earlier rumors involving Yura and Ji Ye-eun, and is being playfully teased by his Running Man castmates.

An unexpected dating rumor surrounding Yang Se-chan will erupt on today’s (the 25th) episode of SBS’s Running Man, as he heads out shopping at Namdaemun Market.

That day, the cast members take part in the “Corporate Card Odyssey” race, where they must pay for various expenses with their personal cards if they fail to win a corporate card. They visit Namdaemun Market, which has recently become a hot spot among the MZ generation and foreign tourists, and get caught up in shopping as they browse popular items ranging from jade rings to bath products. Yang Se-chan, who often takes advantage of breaks in filming to pick up household goods, is especially drawn to bedding that day, showing off his exceptional shopping instincts.

When the cast members watching him tease him, asking, “Shouldn’t you buy two pillowcases?”, an ordinary bedding-shopping trip quickly turns into a dating rumor. Before long, the mystery person’s real name is even mentioned, reportedly throwing the set into an uproar. The revelation leaves viewers wondering just how far the dating rumor about Yang Se-chan, which began with pillowcases, went.

Even the cast members, who had been enjoying their shopping, start worrying about their wallets again as it gets closer to checkout time. They are given one last chance to pay for their shopping with a corporate card: every cast member must correctly answer a quiz labeled “easy.” Despite being told the questions are easy, the cast members are too tense to relax, knowing they need to avoid paying out of pocket. They throw themselves into practicing, asking AI to give them general-knowledge quizzes.

Song Ji-hyo reportedly made everyone laugh when, asked which river is the longest in our country, she wondered, “The Daedong River?” before answering herself, “That’s in the other country, isn’t it?”

If they fail to win a corporate card, not only their wallets but also the loyalty among the cast members will be put to the test. They must find hidden personal cards in the order they answer correctly in an individual quiz, then take turns paying the shopping costs. In the “loyalty game,” the amount the last player has to cover depends on how much the players before them pay, and a curious tension hangs over the group. The cast members are confident they showed loyalty by thinking of whoever would be left at the end, but reportedly their trust in one another began to waver once the final bill was revealed.

Did the cast members stay loyal to one another until the end, and how much was left for the last player to pay? The outcome of the “Corporate Card Odyssey” race will be revealed on SBS’s Running Man, airing today at 6:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.