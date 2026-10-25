Kang Won-rae puts Clone Building in Gangneung up for lease: “Huge discount for contracts signed by year-end”

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Kang Won-rae of Clone has listed Clone Building, located in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, for lease.

On the 24th, Kang Won-rae shared leasing information for Clone Building, located at 1829-4, Gyo 1-dong, Gangneung, through his personal account.

Kang described it as “the entire third floor of Clone Building at 1829-4, Gyo 1-dong, Gangneung (63 pyeong in total),” and stated the leasing terms: “a deposit of 20 million won / monthly rent of 2.2 million won (including VAT).”

He went on to explain, “It’s a well-known place in the area, so if you get in a taxi and ask to go to Clone Dance, they say, ‘Yes, understood.’”

He added, “If you’re interested, please contact me. Come by and have a look in person; if you sign a contract by the end of this year, a very generous discount is available.”

Meanwhile, Kang Won-rae married Kim Song in 2001, and they have one son. He debuted in 1996 as a member of the group Clone and gained popularity with hit songs including “Kung Dari Shabara” and “First Love.” In 2000, he was diagnosed with paralysis from the waist down following a motorcycle accident.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.