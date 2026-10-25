“Antibiotic side effects and even dehydration...” Jin Tae-hyun, who underwent thyroid cancer surgery, ultimately withdraws from marathon

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Jin Tae-hyun shared his disappointment after withdrawing from the Gyeongju Marathon because acute pharyngitis had left him feeling unwell, and offered advice to fellow runners.

On the 25th, Jin Tae-hyun posted a photo on his social media, captioning it, “A photo from when I withdrew from the Gyeongju Marathon last week.”

Jin Tae-hyun had competed in a marathon last week, but his condition worsened and he ultimately chose to withdraw. He admitted, “I may not look sick at all, but my condition wasn’t normal—I had a swollen throat, nasal symptoms, antibiotic side effects, dehydration, and more.”

He added, “That one bout of pharyngitis I came down with four days before the race put a scratch in a warrior’s spirit,” and explained, “I wrapped things up well by jogging the half-marathon course with Runstay coach Yeom, who was competing alongside me.”

After preparing for the race for four months, he was all the more disappointed. Jin Tae-hyun expressed his frustration, saying, “I prepared well and trained hard for four months, but it all went up in smoke.” Still, he said he was determined to try again: “I’ve started training again and am preparing for next year’s Dong-A Marathon without taking a break.”

Drawing on his own experience, Jin Tae-hyun also urged other runners not to push themselves to finish at all costs.

Jin Tae-hyun had previously revealed that he received IV treatment for acute pharyngitis on the 16th. “Acute pharyngitis came on this Monday, and I had to go through a forced tapering period,” he said, prompting sympathy as he explained that the illness had disrupted his race preparations.

Jin Tae-hyun married actor Park Si-eun in 2015. The couple adopted a daughter who was a university student in 2019, and in 2022 they suffered the loss of their second daughter before her birth.

Jin Tae-hyun also underwent surgery for thyroid cancer in June last year. He had run consistently even before the operation, focused on recovering afterward, and resumed running training this past April. Since then, he has taken part in various marathons and shared his passion for running and his day-to-day health routine.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.