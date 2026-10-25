Jo Hyun Ah’s firm stance on giving a “minimum 1 million won” wedding gift: “I’ll leave mobile invitations on read”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Jo Hyun Ah shared her candid thoughts about acquaintances who get in touch after a long time only to send a mobile wedding invitation, and revealed her standard for wedding gifts.

On the 23rd, a video was released on Urban Zakapa’s official YouTube channel showing Jo Hyun Ah, Kwon Soon-il, Park Se-mi and lawyer Yang Na-rae discussing weddings and wedding gift-giving customs.

That day, Jo Hyun Ah expressed displeasure over a story about a friend who got in touch after 10 years but sent a link to a mobile wedding invitation instead of a warm greeting. Jo Hyun Ah said firmly, “I’ll just leave it on read.”

Jo Hyun Ah added, “There was even someone who called me after 10 years and asked me to sing at their wedding.” Jo Hyun Ah said she replied, “Why would I do that?”

Jo Hyun Ah also clearly stated her views on mobile wedding invitations. “From my perspective, it feels like there’s no thought behind them,” she said, adding, “If I get a mobile wedding invitation, I just don’t go.”

Jo Hyun Ah particularly surprised people when she explained her standard for attending weddings: “When I go, I give at least 1 million won.” Given the substantial wedding gift Jo Hyun Ah gives, the remark was interpreted to mean that sincerity and thoughtfulness in the invitation process matter to her as well, beyond simply attending the wedding.

After hearing this, Park Se-mi nodded and said, “Then you’re someone who deserves to be treated well.”

Park Se-mi, whose wedding was coming up at the time, immediately launched into a skit, making people laugh. Pretending to call someone, Park Se-mi said, “Send the wedding invitation by express courier. I can make 1 million won right now,” sending the room into laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.