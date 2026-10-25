Yang Hong-won's alleged motel companion likes video of his daughter, sparking online debate

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] An SNS account believed to belong to a woman who accompanied rapper Yang Hong-won to a motel has drawn attention after it emerged that the account liked a video featuring his daughter.

Recently, screenshots of a post shared by a fan account supporting Yang Hong-won's family circulated in online communities. The post featured an approximately 19-second edited clip of his daughter Lua, which was posted last August on the YouTube channel “Yang Hong-won's Parenting Diary.”

What caught online users' attention was that the list of people who liked the video included an account believed to belong to Ms. A, the woman at the center of the controversy. The account is reportedly now deactivated.

Online users who saw this reacted in various ways. Some expressed sympathy, saying, “The young daughter is the one I feel most sorry for” and “If only I hadn't seen that she liked it.” Others commented, “There's nothing wrong with liking it.”

Earlier, on the 24th, Ms. A acknowledged on her social media that she had accompanied Yang Hong-won to a motel, while denying allegations of an affair.

Ms. A claimed that B, the person who exposed her, was making claims that differed from what she knew to be true, and that the revelations came after she refused a demand for money. She added that she had filed a criminal complaint against B over the matter.

She explained that she had gone with Yang Hong-won to the motel at B's request. “Nothing happened at all. That person slept on the bed, and I slept on the floor,” Ms. A said in her defense, claiming that she, too, had been used in a scheme motivated by money.

The controversy erupted on the 23rd, when B claimed that Yang Hong-won had visited a motel with another woman about three to four weeks before his wedding.

His agency, AP Alchemy, acknowledged that Yang Hong-won and Ms. A had gone to the motel together, but denied the affair allegations, saying there had been no romantic involvement between them.

Yang Hong-won welcomed a daughter in November 2024 and married model Won Hyeon-ju, his longtime partner, on the 18th.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.