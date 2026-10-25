“To get a boost from Mom” — Choi Jun-hee visits late Choi Jin-sil’s grave and leaves a bottle of soju

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Choi Jun-hee, daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, visited her mother’s grave and shared her heartfelt feelings.

On the 25th, Choi Jun-hee shared several photos showing her visiting the grave of her late mother, Choi Jin-sil.

In the released photos, a bottle of soju, canned coffee and drinks such as sweet rice punch, apparently brought by Choi Jun-hee herself, are neatly arranged in front of the late Choi Jin-sil’s gravestone alongside portrait photos, drawing attention.

Along with the photos, Choi Jun-hee added the captions, “Here to get a boost from Mom—heave-ho!” and “Bought and brought some of the things you liked(?) lololol,” expressing her warm affection for her mother.

She also posted a view of the graves of the late Choi Jin-sil and her uncle, the late Choi Jin-young, beneath a clear blue sky, sharing a more peaceful update with the caption, “The weather is really nice!”

Born in 2003, Choi Jun-hee is the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil and the late Cho Sung-min, a former baseball player, and has been in the public eye since childhood. She currently works as a model and influencer and held a wedding ceremony last May with a non-celebrity 11 years her senior.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.