Jung Ji-sun Erupts in Anger While Collaborating with Michelin-Starred Chef: “I Suddenly Get Angry”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] On “Boss in the Mirror,” Jung Ji-sun unleashes a furious outburst during a high-profile collaboration with New York star chef Sim Seong-cheol.

In today’s (25th) episode of KBS 2TV’s “Boss in the Mirror,” viewers will get a look at a high-profile collaboration between “Queen of Chinese Cuisine” Jung Ji-sun and Michelin-starred chef Sim Seong-cheol, who runs seven locations in Manhattan, New York City. To present a special menu blending Jung Ji-sun’s signature Chinese cuisine with Sim Seong-cheol’s Korean and Western dishes, 27 staff members from both teams will turn out in full force to prepare an astonishing 400 servings. The preparations were no easy task from the outset—chef Sim Seong-cheol confessed, “I haven’t slept for three days”—and the two chefs create palpable tension from the start.

With all seats sold out and 400 guests pouring in, Jung Ji-sun faces an unexpected crisis. As she prepares “Special Three-Color Dim Sum,” a signature dish worthy of the “Queen of Dim Sum,” the dim sum gets overcooked. Jung Ji-sun can’t hide her feelings, saying, “The manager asked me not to yell, so I tried to hold it in, but suddenly I’m getting angry.” In the end, she mercilessly throws out the overcooked dim sum and starts making it again, adding to the tension in the kitchen, it is reported.

Meanwhile, the “Boss in the Mirror” crew also visit the collaboration site to show their support. Jeon Hyun-moo and Kim Sook repeatedly express their admiration as they taste the food, but also make teasing complaints to Jung Ji-sun, drawing laughs. Jung Ji-sun expresses her amazement and says, “The table where Jeon Hyun-moo and Kim Sook were seated was the most demanding,” prompting laughter.

Meanwhile, a portrait of Jung Ji-sun, drawn by Jeon Hyun-moo himself, will also be unveiled. Jeon Hyun-moo surprises her with a painting he worked on all night. Jung Ji-sun receives the portrait, which perfectly captures even her signature heavy eyeliner and bears a 100% resemblance, as a gift. She reveals, “I actually have the painting displayed at my Taiwan location,” adding a heartwarming touch.

Will the high-profile collaboration between Jung Ji-sun and chef Sim Seong-cheol, which unfolded amid hair-trigger tension, end in success? The full story will be revealed in the broadcast of “Boss in the Mirror.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.