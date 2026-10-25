“She’s not intellectually disabled... The crutch-breaking scene was sensational,” Kakwang responds to allegations of abusing and confining a woman

[Sportschosun reporter Aram Park] YouTuber Kakwang, who has about 470,000 subscribers, personally responded to allegations that he abused and financially exploited a female cast member during a livestreamed trip to Thailand.

On the 25th, Kakwang released a video responding to the allegations through his YouTube channel, “Kakwang.”

In the video, he claimed that Woman A, who says she was victimized, does not have an intellectual disability, and that he explained the details of her appearance on the broadcast in advance, with a contract also drawn up.

He said, “I am currently at the center of controversy amid suspicions that I abused a person with an intellectual disability. This is not true. A does not meet the criteria for a disability rating for either an intellectual disability or a leg disability,” adding, “A is just an alcoholic.”

He added that he had fully explained the nature of the underground-style broadcast to A and obtained her consent to appear.

Kakwang said, “When A doesn’t run away from the broadcast, she earns about 500,000 to 1 million won a day. We completed all the contract paperwork, too.”

He also released messages that he said showed A herself denying the allegations.

He also presented other footage from the Thailand broadcast, showing what appeared to be A using violence against other cast members. Kakwang acknowledged, however, that he should have handled things more carefully during the broadcast and that scenes such as the crutch being broken were sensational.

While maintaining that the controversy had nothing to do with abusing a woman with a disability, he apologized for causing misunderstandings and public outrage with sensational broadcasts. He added that he would change the direction of his broadcasts going forward.

Recently, posts and clips from the broadcast spread across online communities and social media under the headline, “We report YouTuber Kakwang for abusing and exploiting a vulnerable woman with leg surgery and suspected intellectual disability.”

B, who introduced themself as a lawyer helping A, alleged that Kakwang and some broadcast staff had humiliated and mistreated A for months under the pretext of making broadcasts. According to A, she was recovering from hip replacement surgery and experienced a broken crutch, food restrictions, disrupted sleep and forced drinking during the broadcast in Thailand.

B also alleged that they prevented A from leaving the scene despite her saying she wanted to go home, and took at least 10 million won each under the pretexts of her appearing on broadcasts and donations.

B also said that, at A’s request, they sought emergency protection from the Korean Embassy in Thailand on the 21st, and that A was placed under separate protection the following day. B also said they intended to file a complaint against those involved after returning to Korea, on allegations including abuse, coercion, confinement and assault causing injury.

However, the embassy’s specific actions and whether a complaint was actually filed have not been independently confirmed. Nor has an official diagnosis confirming whether A has an intellectual disability been verified.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.