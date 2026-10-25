Uhm Tae-woong's love for wife Yoon Hye-jin and daughter, a '178-cm vocal prodigy'... Stylish family photos

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Uhm Tae-woong has revealed his deep affection for his wife, Yoon Hye-jin, and his daughter, Jion.

On the 25th, Uhm shared stylish photos on social media capturing his wife Yoon Hye-jin and daughter Jion through his lens.

The released photos stand out for their dreamy black-and-white tones, capturing a moment of Yoon Hye-jin and Jion spending time together amid the lingering glow of dazzling lights.

Uhm, who regularly documents his family's everyday life through his camera, once again draws attention with photographs framed to convey his tender, warm gaze toward his wife and daughter.

Meanwhile, Yoon Hye-jin married actor Uhm Tae-woong in 2013, and they have a daughter, Jion. This year, Jion enrolled at Sunhwa Arts Middle School to study vocal music. She has drawn attention after reports that she is already 178 cm tall despite being just 13.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.