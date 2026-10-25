Love Soo Wasn't in Korea! Spotted in the U.S.... Alongside Song Hoon and Fabrizio Ferrari

[Park Aram, Kim So-hyung reporter] Chef Song Hoon, who appeared on Netflix's variety show Culinary Class Wars 2, drew attention after sharing a photo with The BORN Korea Co., Ltd. CEO Love Soo and chef Fabrizio Ferrari.

On the 24th, Song Hoon posted a photo on his personal account with the caption, "When we meet in the U.S., it's exactly twice as nice to see you!"

The photo showed Song Hoon, Love Soo and Fabrizio Ferrari standing side by side and looking at the camera. Ferrari, smiling broadly, and Baek, wearing a relaxed expression, caught the eye.

The photo drew even more attention as it showed Love Soo's recent activities after he had stepped away from broadcasting following various controversies.

The BORN Korea Co., Ltd., led by Baek Jong-won, has also recently been seeing success in its overseas business. According to the company, its Saemaul Sikdang restaurant in Carrollton, Texas, has continued to grow its sales since opening in September 2023. Annual sales last year were up about 38% from the previous year, and average monthly sales as of the end of September this year were reportedly about 70% higher than in its first year of operation.

Meanwhile, amid ongoing controversies surrounding The BORN Korea Co., Ltd., including issues related to hygiene and country-of-origin labeling, Love Soo announced in May last year that he would suspend his broadcasting activities. At the time, he said he intended to focus on the company's growth as a business executive rather than as a broadcaster.

Love Soo married actress So Yoo-jin in 2013, and they have three children.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.