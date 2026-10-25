Do Kyung-wan, living in a 12 billion won home, says, “I had no money, so I sold my watch”... Debate over remarks about excessive frugality

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Broadcaster Do Kyung-wan revealed that he even sold a watch from his collection secondhand to pay taxes, prompting a range of reactions online.

He mentioned buying a watch from a certain brand and said, “There was nothing but praise for it, so I bought one too. I don’t have it anymore. I was a little short on money because I had to pay taxes last May, so I sold it on Karrot.”

He then spoke about his financial situation: “I was going through a lean period. I had to pay a large amount in taxes in two installments, in May and August, and with no work and YouTube not doing well, things were tough.”

He also mentioned that his money was tied up in stock investments. Do Kyung-wan added, “A lot of my money is tied up there, so I’m more or less being forced to keep things in check. But who knows what might happen if I start making money.”

As these remarks came to light, Do Kyung-wan’s frugal lifestyle, which he had previously shown on television, has also drawn renewed attention.

On the KBS2 variety show Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant, Do Kyung-wan said his bank balance was about 250,000 won. He also complained to his family that the water bill was 58,000 won higher than usual. He was shown emphasizing everyday frugality, such as telling his children to use less water when flushing the toilet.

As these scenes have repeatedly come to light, some online users have wondered whether he is placing too much emphasis on being frugal. In particular, after the expensive home he shares with his wife, Jang Yoon-jeong, became known, some also said it was hard to sympathize with his complaints about the burden of living expenses and taxes.

In 2024, Do Kyung-wan and Jang Yoon-jeong made headlines when they bought the luxury Aper Hangang Penthouse, located in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, for approximately 12 billion won, paying entirely in cash. It had also previously been reported that they sold Nine One Hannam, which they had owned before, for approximately 12 billion won.

As a result, opinions are divided online about Do Kyung-wan’s frugal habits. Some see him as trying to cut back on everyday spending, while others continue to say they are uncomfortable with his repeatedly talking about financial hardship when his expensive home and assets are known.

Meanwhile, Do Kyung-wan married singer Jang Yoon-jeong in 2013, and they have two children.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.