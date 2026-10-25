YouTuber Lee Jin-ho opens up in tears after ‘Predators’ release: “I was going to leave Korea”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] YouTuber Lee Jin-ho opened up about what he went through over the past year and seven months after the release of Wavve’s original series ‘Predators.’

On the 23rd, Lee Jin-ho posted a lengthy statement on his YouTube channel, ‘Respect Lee Jin-ho.’

Referring to episodes 3 and 4 of ‘Predators,’ released on Wavve, he said he watched the show with a nervous heart and shared his thoughts on the series.

“To get straight to the point, it was a really well-made series,” Lee Jin-ho said. “You could feel how much time and effort the production team had put into everything, from the tension and immersion to the storytelling.” He went on to express his heartfelt gratitude to the production team.

However, he also expressed disappointment with the amount of airtime. “Because of the limited runtime, I don’t think the issues concerning that person were adequately covered,” he said. “I’ll try to gradually fill in those gaps going forward.”

Lee Jin-ho recalled that the past year and seven months had been a long and painful time for him. “Overnight, I found myself falsely accused, and I went through things that were almost impossible to bear,” he said. “There were moments when I wanted to give everything up. I even thought about leaving Korea.”

He added that at the time, he did not even know whether the truth would come to light, and confessed, “I think simply getting through each day was all I could manage.” Even so, he explained, he persevered because if he gave up, the injustice would remain, and what he had gone through would be remembered as a story made up by someone else.

“At times I was angry, at times I was frustrated, and at times I sat in front of the camera pretending everything was fine,” he said, describing the emotional burden he had endured for a long time. He added, “Honestly, while watching the show, I found myself tearing up a little.”

He also remembered to thank those who had helped him. Lee Jin-ho expressed his gratitude to reporter Kang Kyung-yoon, who stopped him when he was about to give everything up and leave; CEO Eun Hyun-jang, who helped bring the related issues to light; and the forensic expert who helped behind the scenes. He also thanked Kim Soo-hyun, who has continued taking legal action against Kim Se-ui.

In particular, Lee Jin-ho said, “I wouldn’t have made it this far on my own,” and bowed his head in gratitude to the viewers who had watched over and supported him.

Finally, he said that not everything had been resolved yet and that he intended to continue addressing, one by one, the facts that still needed to be uncovered and the issues that needed to be corrected. He ended the post by saying, “I’m glad I didn’t give up until the end. And I’m sincerely grateful to everyone who endured that long period with me.”

Meanwhile, the Wavve documentary ‘Predators: Cyber Wreckers, A Record of War’ explores how cyber wreckers operate and the stories of people who have been harmed online.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.