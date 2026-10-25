“So that’s why 48 kg?” Oh Yeon-seo makes a self-deprecating remark about her fridge packed with drinks: “It’s so dirty”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Oh Yeon-seo showed off her home kitchen and refrigerator, sharing candidly that she does not cook often.

A video titled “Actor Oh Yeon-seo’s Housewarming” was recently posted on Oh Yeon-seo’s YouTube channel.

The video showed a look around Oh Yeon-seo’s home. After showing everything from her kitchen drawers to her refrigerator, she caught viewers’ attention by revealing that she does not enjoy cooking.

Opening a kitchen drawer, Oh Yeon-seo explained, “There’s nothing much in here. Since I don’t cook much, I put things I don’t want to look at in the drawers.” The drawer contained various supplements and medications.

The highlight of the day was the refrigerator reveal. Oh Yeon-seo opened the fridge and said, embarrassed, “It’s so dirty.” It contained more drinks, including bottled water, than food, amusing viewers.

Oh Yeon-seo said that the other refrigerator, too, was mostly filled with liquids, and admitted again, “I don’t cook much.” Her unassuming everyday life, in which she rarely cooks, stood in contrast to her glamorous image as an actress and caught viewers’ attention.

Meanwhile, her profile lists her height as 170 cm and her weight as 48 kg.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.