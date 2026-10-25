Kwon Sang-woo confidently claims, “I wooed ♥Son Tae-young with tteokbokki” — the “special recipe” that made her decide to marry him

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Son Tae-young amused audiences by sharing her husband Kwon Sang-woo’s special tteokbokki recipe and memories from their courtship before they married.

On the 25th, a video titled “Kwon Sang-woo’s Tteokbokki Recipe That Made Son Tae-young Decide to Marry Him Revealed for the First Time” was posted on Son Tae-young’s YouTube channel.

When the production team asked, “I heard Kwon Sang-woo is really good at making tteokbokki,” Son Tae-young replied, “That was the dish my husband made for me. He made it for me a lot even when I was pregnant,” and began talking about her husband’s special tteokbokki.

Son Tae-young called her husband, Kwon Sang-woo, to hear the tteokbokki recipe directly from him. But Kwon, who had returned to Korea after a trip to the United States, was asleep while adjusting to the time difference and didn’t answer. Son Tae-young said she had received the recipe from Kwon in a voice message and shared the message.

In the voice message, Kwon Sang-woo began in a tired voice, saying, “The jet lag is really tough. I’ve barely managed to lie down, and I’m leaving you the tteokbokki recipe now.”

Kwon Sang-woo’s recipe was a simple dish made with gochujang, red pepper powder, sugar and soy sauce, along with fish cakes, green onions and rice cakes.

Kwon Sang-woo went on to claim, “Our Son Tae-young likes tteokbokki, so I won her over with it before we got married.”

Son Tae-young retorted, “So that’s how you see it. If that had been the taste, I don’t think I would’ve married you,” making everyone laugh.

Son Tae-young married actor Kwon Sang-woo in 2008, and they have a son, Rook Hee, and a daughter, Riho.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.