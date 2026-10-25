Yang Hong-won's name removed... 'Parenting Diary' title changed, comments restricted amid affair allegations

[Park Aram, reporter for Sportschosun] Changes have also appeared on the YouTube channel “Yang Hong-won's Parenting Diary,” which has shared the family's daily life, as rapper Yang Hong-won faces affair allegations.

A video that had previously been posted on the channel under the title “The Hongwon Team's Big Cleanup Operation Without Hongwon” was recently retitled “A Day for a Big Cleanup.” Yang Hong-won's name was removed from the title. The specific reason the production team changed it is unknown.

The comments feature has also been restricted. The production team announced, “We are currently verifying the facts surrounding the matter,” adding, “While the review is underway, we plan to temporarily restrict comments to protect the cast members. We ask for viewers' understanding.”

Yang Hong-won was previously accused by a person identified as A, who claimed to be an acquaintance, of going to a motel with another woman on the 23rd. The controversy erupted just five days after he held a wedding ceremony with former model Won Hyun-joo on the 18th.

His agency, AP Alchemy, acknowledged that he had gone to the motel with the woman but denied the affair allegations, saying there had been no intimate acts between the two. The agency also said that Yang Hong-won and the woman had begun legal action, alleging that the person who made the revelations had threatened them in an attempt to obtain money.

Meanwhile, “Yang Hong-won's Parenting Diary,” launched last May, has attracted around 540,000 subscribers with glimpses into the daily lives of Yang Hong-won, Won Hyun-joo and their daughter, Lua.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.