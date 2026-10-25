Son Tae-young still sore 17 years later over a tteokbokki incident during pregnancy with husband Kwon Sang-woo: “Because I spilled it on the carpet”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Son Tae-young shared a tteokbokki story from her pregnancy that goes back to when she was dating her husband, Kwon Sang-woo, showing off their relatable chemistry as a married couple.

On the 25th, a video titled “Kwon Sang-woo’s Tteokbokki Recipe That Made Son Tae-young Decide to Marry Him Revealed for the First Time” was posted on Son Tae-young’s YouTube channel.

That day, Son Tae-young recalled memories with her husband involving tteokbokki. She reminisced about two occasions: “When we were dating, my husband made tteokbokki for me, and after we got married, he made it for me once in Australia when I was pregnant with our son, Rook Hee.”

But not all the memories were sweet. Unlike their happy days as a dating couple, recalling “the tteokbokki he made for me while I was pregnant,” Son Tae-young shared the story, saying, “My husband really scolded me because I spilled tteokbokki sauce on the carpet,” and, “So I have two kinds of memories: good and bad.”

She went on to give more details about what happened at the time. Son Tae-young said, “I think I had spilled champagne before that. My husband said, ‘You’re going to spill it. Be careful,’ and then sure enough, I spilled it.”

She added, “After that, I said, ‘I’m pregnant, so these things can happen,’ and my husband said, ‘I told you, you were going to spill it, I told you.’” She said she felt hurt that Kwon Sang-woo nagged her over a mistake she had made while pregnant. The couple’s relatable spat over food spilled on the carpet—a vivid memory even 17 years later—brought laughs.

“That’s why I say I have good memories and bad memories,” Son Tae-young said, before adding, “Anyway, it was funny,” bringing the memory of her husband to a lighthearted close.

Son Tae-young married actor Kwon Sang-woo in 2008, and they have a son, Rook Hee, and a daughter, Riho.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.