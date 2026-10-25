The love they held onto despite public misconceptions and malicious comments... Son Tae-young: “Kwon Sang-woo would even pretend to die if I told him to”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Son Tae-young shared an anecdote about tteokbokki that began when she was dating her husband, Kwon Sang-woo, and continued after they married.

On the 25th, a video of Kwon Sang-woo making tteokbokki with his special recipe was posted on Son Tae-young’s YouTube channel.

That day, Son Tae-young reminisced about her memories of tteokbokki with her husband. “When we were dating, my husband made tteokbokki for me. After we got married, he even made it for me once when we went to Australia, while I was pregnant with our son, Rook Hee,” she recalled.

Kwon Sang-woo drew laughs when he said, “Son Tae-young loves tteokbokki, so I won her over with it before we got married.”

When the production crew called Kwon Sang-woo “a thoughtful boyfriend,” Son Tae-young quipped, “Back then, I think he would even have pretended to die if I told him to,” drawing laughter.

The stories of their dating days also brought up an anecdote from the time they announced their marriage.

In a livestream last January, Son Tae-young recalled how they had even held a press conference when announcing their marriage.

“If it were today, we could just get married, but society was conservative back then, so I had reservations,” Son Tae-young said. “There were lots of malicious comments, and I got a lot of hate. We kept the pregnancy before marriage secret and announced only that we were getting married,” she revealed.

Meanwhile, Son Tae-young married actor Kwon Sang-woo in 2008, and they have a son, Rook Hee, and a daughter, Riho.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.