“My mother is battling cancer”... Fellow writer of Seo Eun-hye, who has Down syndrome, cries out amid layoff threat

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Seo Eun-hye, a writer with Down syndrome (formerly Jeong Eun-hye), shared the desperate plea of a disabled worker facing the prospect of being laid off because of cuts to Gyeonggi Province’s rights-based public employment budget. The worker spoke about their mother’s battle with cancer and said losing the job would leave them with no clear way to make ends meet, prompting sympathy.

On the 24th, a video titled “Public-employment writer Lee Chan-woo worried about his mother’s cancer treatment costs as layoffs loom” was posted on Seo Eun-hye’s social media.

The video showed Seo Eun-hye talking with Lee Chan-woo, a writer facing the threat of layoff. Lee expressed anxiety about possibly losing his job, asking, “What will we do if we can’t work next time? How are we supposed to make a living from now on?”

Seo then explained a plan to send postcards to the secretariat at the Gyeonggi Provincial Government. Lee raised his voice, saying, “People with developmental disabilities are citizens, plain and simple, and workers who earn money by working. That’s awful.”

He explained that the wages he earns from his current job play an important role in supporting not only himself but also his family. In particular, he mentioned that his mother had battled cancer twice, saying, “I get paid and give my mother a few hundred thousand won.”

He appealed, saying, “If we suddenly can’t come to work here... There’s no budget for us at all? That must never happen,” and, “What are disabled workers supposed to do to make a living?”

He also voiced concern about what disabled workers would face if their jobs disappeared, saying, “There are people who make an irreversible choice because of financial hardship. That must never happen.” He also asked rhetorically, “Are we going to become unemployed overnight, unable to work or earn money?”

After hearing Lee Chan-woo’s heartfelt story, Seo encouraged him, saying, “You’re a genius, a genius! A genius, Lee Chan-woo!” Later, when Lee asked, “Eun-hye, what does ‘earnestness’ mean?” Seo replied, “If we put our strength together and, while we’re healthy, do everything we can next year, that is, the following year too...” She expressed her determination to work together to protect their jobs.

Seo had previously shared a video of herself breaking down in tears after learning that Gyeonggi Province’s 2027 rights-based public employment budget had been cut entirely, from its previous 12.7 billion won. This video also drew attention by showing the realities facing disabled workers at risk of losing their jobs because of the budget cuts and their desperation over how they would make a living.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.