Jang Dong-joo files complaint against illegal moneylender: “I borrowed 4 million won, but the interest was 3,911%”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor and businessman Jang Dong-joo filed a complaint with police, alleging that a moneylender demanded excessive repayment and even threatened him.

According to a report by Ilgan Sports on the 25th, Jang filed a complaint against a moneylender identified as A at the Seoul Gwanak Police Station on September 3, accusing A of extortion and illegal debt collection, among other offenses.

In August, Jang borrowed 4 million won from A’s side after being introduced to them through a company to help cover his living expenses. He missed the one-week repayment deadline but repaid the principal later that month. Jang claims that A’s side then demanded additional money, citing late fees and other reasons, and sent threatening messages.

He said the other party made statements such as “I’ll come to your mother’s house” and “I’ll contact your workplace,” and claimed that the annual interest rate, calculated based on the repayment amount demanded, came to 3,911%. The messaging account reportedly could not be found in the Financial Supervisory Service’s search of registered moneylenders.

Jang previously said that he had incurred debts of around 4 billion won due to mobile phone hacking and problems with private lending. He announced his retirement from the entertainment industry in May, but resumed activities in August after announcing that he had repaid 320 million won in private-loan principal.

Jang says he will actively cooperate with the police investigation and respond forcefully alongside the legal team at the company he heads.

Meanwhile, Jang has recently been working as a professional executive at Woosun Group, where he established its subsidiary, Woosun Entertainment, and ventured into actor management.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.