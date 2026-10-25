Son Tae-young: “I’ve never hired a housekeeper” — her resolve to handle parenting and household chores alone in a US mansion

[Sportschosun, reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Son Tae-young shared the parenting principles she has followed while raising her two children in the United States.

On the 25th, Son Tae-young’s YouTube channel posted a glimpse of her daily life with her family in the United States.

That day, Son Tae-young shared her personal parenting principle that mothers, too, should get a break on weekends. “From Monday to Friday, I cook for the kids, but on weekends, we definitely order whatever we want to eat,” she explained. She added, “Mom should rest on weekends,” and, “The kids like it too. They get to eat something delicious.” She prepares the children’s meals herself during the week, but on weekends, the family orders food delivery so everyone can relax.

Son Tae-young particularly drew attention when she revealed that she had taken care of the household and the children on her own, without anyone’s help, all this time.

When a producer asked, “Don’t people in New Jersey hire housekeepers?” Son Tae-young replied firmly, “I’ve never hired a housekeeper—not once.”

Son Tae-young’s home boasted a spacious interior and an expansive garden, and its remarkable scale was such that wild deer even came into the garden. When the production crew marveled, “It’s amazing that you do everything yourself, from cleaning and laundry to cooking,” after hearing that she had handled everything alone, Son Tae-young revealed, “I even did all the driving. I did that for six years.”

She had also been handling the children’s school drop-offs and pick-ups, as well as their various schedules, all on her own. “I’m 47 myself, and I need to rest on Saturdays and Sundays so I can take care of the kids all week starting Monday,” Son Tae-young said, candidly adding, “If I don’t let them sort out their own meals on weekends, I get so exhausted I can’t manage.”

Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo married in 2008 and have a son and a daughter. Son Tae-young currently lives in the United States for her children’s education.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.