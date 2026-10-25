AKMU's Jamie K Lee apologizes after speaking her mind about 'Hanjeongseon': "Sorry, that's not the case"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Jamie K Lee, a member of the group Akdong Musician, has responded to reports that she harshly criticized Hanjeongseon rice cakes, which sparked a craze for lining up before opening.

On the 24th, a video titled "Surprise Vlog: Getting the Princess Who Ate Hanjeongseon to Go Running (with AKMU's Jamie K Lee)" was released on the YouTube channel "Meong Coach."

On her way to go running with her trainer, Jamie K Lee referred to her earlier comments about the taste of Hanjeongseon, saying, "I mean, everyone, Hanjeongseon was delicious." The subtitles read, "There was even an article saying I ate Hanjeongseon and gave it a scathing review."

Jamie K Lee recently drew attention with her candid remarks after trying Hanjeongseon's rice cakes on her YouTube channel: "They are tasty, but I'm not sure they're worth standing in line for three hours. All the fruit is delicious. They use good ingredients, and the rice cake dough is chewy. The filling and yogurt are also in just the right amounts, but the problem was that they weren't all that special."

Jamie K Lee said, "My fans know I don't like sweet things. I don't really like rice cakes either, but I still wanted to try them at least once. They were delicious, but it wasn't some incredibly new flavor or anything." She continued, "All the staff really enjoyed them. It wasn't like that, and I was upset. I'm sorry, Hanjeongseon. That's not true." She also apologized to the business, and her trainer added, "After watching this, please rewrite the (article) as a positive review."

Akdong Musician is a duo made up of siblings Lee Chan-hyuk and Jamie K Lee. They won Season 2 of SBS's "K-pop Star" in 2012 and debuted in the music industry. The duo has had hit songs including "200%," "Give Love," "Last Goodbye" and "Dinosaur," and released its fourth full-length album, "Flowering," last April.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.